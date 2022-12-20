David Martindale believes opponents are now showing Livingston more respect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale believes opponents are now showing Livingston more respect

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 7:03 pm
David Martindale takes Livingston to Celtic Park (Robert Perry/PA)
David Martindale takes Livingston to Celtic Park (Robert Perry/PA)

David Martindale feels teams no longer get complacent against Livingston because they now view them as a genuinely difficult opponent.

The Lions have one of the lowest budgets in the cinch Premiership but have regularly proven themselves capable of picking up results against more illustrious clubs in recent seasons, including both Celtic and Rangers.

Martindale believes Scotland’s top teams are now more focused when they come up against Livingston.

“I think we’re not a surprise to teams any more and they’re maybe going into a wee bit more detail on us,” the Lions boss told Sky Sports ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Celtic.

“I know Ange (Postecoglou) has said he doesn’t treat any game any differently but I’ve found the Celtic players show a wee bit more intensity against us now (in light of Livingston’s recent results against the Hoops).

“I think they’re showing us a little bit more respect which is probably adding to their own game. It’s brilliant that people regard us as a threat in these games, it’s fantastic for the players and staff at the club.”

Celtic scored an 87th-minute winner away to Aberdeen in their first game back after the World Cup break on Saturday and Martindale knows his team will have to concentrate for the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time if they are to leave Glasgow with a positive result.

“You hear Celtic talking about being relentless, and it’s a word we use here ourselves,” said Martindale. “I remember being at the Celtic v Dundee United (in November) and it went to 2-2 (after 87 minutes).

“Celtic hadn’t had a lot of shots on goal and there was only a few minutes left but they ended up winning 4-2. They just keep going.

“I was listening to Callum McGregor’s interview after the Aberdeen game and he said they’re very patient in what they do. Probably one of the biggest things about Celtic under Ange is their relentlessness – they don’t stop until the ref blows the final whistle.”

Livingston have taken a point from two of their last three away games against Rangers or Celtic but Martindale insists it is not easy to go to Glasgow and stifle the opponents.

“It’s a difficult job to set up in these games,” he said. “Everybody thinks it’s easy to go and set up with a low block.

“I’ve gone to Ibrox and Parkhead and played wingers and attacking centre-mids but you fall into a low block because they have that much possession.

“You only need to look back to the Celtic-Real Madrid game (in September) when Celtic had Real Madrid sitting in a mid-to-low-block for about 60 minutes.

“That shows you how dominant they are. But we’re more than capable of getting points from these games.”

