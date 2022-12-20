Michael Beale warns Rangers ‘need to be better’ despite second 3-2 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale warns Rangers ‘need to be better’ despite second 3-2 win

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 11:09 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:20 am
Rangers manager Michael Beale not fooled despite late comeback win at Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale not fooled despite late comeback win at Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Beale insists he will not be fooled by his Rangers side after a dramatic Scott Arfield double in added time gave them a stunning 3-2 cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Dons fell behind to a Fashion Sakala goal after 12 minutes but goals from attacker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and midfielder Leighton Clarkson had Jim Goodwin’s side ahead going into seven minutes of added time – where second-half substitute Arfield scored twice to complete a remarkable turnaround.

It was Beale’s second game as Gers boss and a second comeback 3-2 win after beating Hibernian by the same scoreline last Thursday but he said: “I don’t want to be a party pooper to the players but they need to be better.

“They showed 10 out of 10 for character and mentality, especially at the end.

“I made the four subs and I asked us to gamble a little bit and I’m delighted Scotty has come up with two goals.

“Once something went wrong, we didn’t look like we were together at times and we made some simple mistakes.

“I was delighted we got the win as it looked, for a long time, we would get beat.

“The players have gone through some trauma over the past few weeks and months. We gave away a silly goal and when they scored the second we really struggled. But sometimes fortune favours the brave.

“I would say it was 10 out 10 for mentality and character and five out of 10 for performance. We need to keep improving.

Aberdeen v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
Rangers’ Scott Arfield celebrates after his late double secured a 3-2 win at Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

“I’m delighted we won but Jim must feel sick as his team performed well.

“It is great that we have scored six goals in two games, I am over the moon with the two wins and I don’t want to sound downbeat, I just know that we have got work to do. It would be wrong of me to sit here and be dishonest about that.

“I am delighted with the character of the team and delighted with the energy to keep going. We have looked stronger than Hibs late on, looked stronger tonight late on with our legs so question marks around fitness will hopefully go away.

“We have got no shortness of character and togetherness, I think at times we look a bit anxious and there are going to be some conversations about that.”

Aberdeen boss Goodwin was shellshocked by the defeat.

He said: “It is very hard to put into words. Probably too much emotion involved at the minute.

“I have never experienced anything quite like that in my career. It is a difficult one to process.

“I thought the boys were excellent for large spells tonight, and deservedly went in front just after half-time.

“I thought we were on the front foot and possibly looking like getting a third and when you get to those late stages in the game we need to just see it through, as simple as that. It is pretty much all I can say at the moment.”

