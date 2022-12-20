Linesman made a huge error – Paul Simpson bemoans disallowed Carlisle equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Linesman made a huge error – Paul Simpson bemoans disallowed Carlisle equaliser

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 11:23 pm
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was far from impressed by the officials following his side’s defeat (Tim Markland/PA)
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was far from impressed by the officials following his side’s defeat (Tim Markland/PA)

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson bemoaned what he felt was a “huge error” from the officials that cost his side a point after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to promotion rivals Northampton.

Jack Armour stroked Carlisle into a 50th-minute lead at Sixfields despite suspicions of offside, however the Cobblers scored twice in the next six minutes through Sam Sherring and Louis Appere to turn the game on its head.

The visitors applied pressure in search of an equaliser and Tobi Sho-Silva did have the ball in the net late on but the goal was ruled out for offside against Paul Huntington.

Simpson said: “Unfortunately, if you have a spell like we did for three or four minutes, against a team who consistently cause you problems, you’re not going to win many games.

“But we scored an equaliser that should have stood and unfortunately I think the linesman has been swayed from the first goal when he was abused by the crowd for not giving offside.

“It was actually the correct decision because (Aaron) McGowan plays Jack (Ellis) onside by five yards. It was definitely onside and it was a good goal but the linesman has then made a huge error.

“He told me Paul Huntingdon was offside but he wasn’t. He’s totally onside and the goal should have stood.

“But, in saying that, we have thrown that game away and that’s the disappointing thing because we had an opportunity to climb the table and we have let it slip.”

Northampton have now opened up a seven-point cushion back to fourth in the League Two table.

“First and foremost, Carlisle are a really good side,” said manager Jon Brady. “You can see why they are competing at the top of the table this season because it was a tough game for us.

“I think the hardest thing for both managers was the physical side of it. Both sides had 17 days without a game and we have found it tough to find surfaces and pitches to train on because of the weather and a lot of our players can’t get on astro.

“We didn’t know where we would be physically and you’re left wondering if you have done enough but I thought we were physically strong, especially in the first half.

“We had a lot of entries into their third without them having too much against us and I felt we dominated without testing their goalkeeper until Sam (Hoskins) had that shot just before half-time.

“I’m pleased with the win and it was really, really good to come from behind again. Obviously I would want us to score the first goal more often but we have been way better at winning from behind this season and it’s great that we can do that.”

