It’s weird – Matt Walls struggles to remember what happened in horror crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s weird – Matt Walls struggles to remember what happened in horror crash

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 8:02 am
Matt Walls ended up in the crowd in a terrifying crash at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)
Matt Walls ended up in the crowd in a terrifying crash at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)

Matt Walls has replayed his terrifying Commonwealth Games crash over in his head so many times he sometimes struggles to work out what he can actually remember properly.

As several riders went down on the final lap of qualifying for the men’s scratch race in late July, the Olympic omnium champion was forced higher and higher up the steep banking on the corner of the Lee Valley velodrome trying to find a way through.

But as he neared the top the 24-year-old clipped another wheel, skirted the advertising hoardings and was sent flying over the barriers and into the crowd.

The incident saw the session abandoned as a number of spectators, including a young girl, needed treatment and Walls was attended to for more than 40 minutes.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider had already suffered a string of crashes in road races during the early part of the season, but nothing compared to this.

“When I was at the top of the track, someone crashed in front of me,” Walls told the PA news agency. “I thought, ‘Here we go, I’m going to crash again.’

“Then the next moment I’m on top of the barrier, looking at this woman in the crowd. I thought, ‘This is strange, I shouldn’t be able to see you right now’. It’s weird.

“I’ve got the image in my head but it happened so quickly, I don’t know if I’ve just played it over in my mind so much and I’m thinking about what I would have been thinking.”

As fans were asked to leave the velodrome, screens were put up around Walls as paramedics carefully positioned him on a stretcher, taking every precaution in case he had suffered broken bones in his neck or back.

Remarkably Walls had avoided any fractures but, having hit his head on the concrete steps when he landed, he suffered a concussion which would affect him for the next six weeks.

“It was the first time I’ve had concussion,” he said.

“I was concussed for quite a few weeks. That was quite a strange feeling and a pretty rough feeling but I got through it in the end with the help of doctors and staff and everyone else.”

Matt Walls did not race again in 2022 after the crash having suffered a concussion (Bora-Hansgrohe/Sprint Cycling)

The incident effectively ended his season – once he was clear of symptoms, Walls did not have time to get back to race fitness before the calendar ran out.

Instead Walls took an extended break – 10 weeks in total – the longest he has ever spent off the bike since he first got on one.

Having returned to riding a couple of months ago, Walls has been at Bora-Hansgrohe’s winter training camp in Mallorca this month, getting himself in shape for a contract year after so much time was lost in 2022.

“It’s all behind me now, I’ve got no issues at all,” he said.

“It’s just about trying to build my fitness and my strength back up after being so long off the bike. It’s quite a strange feeling having so long off, but with the help of the team things are all on track.”

Walls is determined to make the most of his opportunities as he looks forward to 2023 (Bora-Hansgrohe/Sprint Cycling)

Walls expects to start his season in Mallorca before heading to the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and the Tour of Oman in February.

“I need to make the most of it, and win some races,” he said of his goals for 2023.

“It will depend how I’m going. The race programme might change a bit but it’s just trying to build that confidence, get some early season wins and see what happens.

“I think I need to just forget about this season and purely focus on next year and doing what I can to get myself in the best position possible. If I keep dwelling on the past it’s not really going to change anything. It’s best just to focus on next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented