We only look at us – Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin not worried about cup foes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We only look at us – Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin not worried about cup foes

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 9:02 am
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin is not worried about the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw (Owen Humphries/PA)
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin is not worried about the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw (Owen Humphries/PA)

Allan Saint-Maximin insists Newcastle do not care who they draw in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as they attempt to end their lengthy trophy drought.

The Magpies last collected domestic silverware in 1955, but having signalled their intention to attempt address that situation in this season’s cup competitions, took a step closer to doing so with a hard-fought 1-0 fourth-round victory over Premier League rivals Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

That ensured their place in the hat for Thursday night’s last-eight draw with head coach Eddie Howe hoping for another home tie, but Frenchman Saint-Maximin is not too concerned about the identity of the opposition.

He said: “We don’t care, we only look at us. We are going to do everything we can to play against anybody and we just need to focus on ourselves and go game by game.

“If we do that, we will win as many games as possible.”

After a period under previous owner Mike Ashley during which the club’s hierarchy made it clear that cup success was not a priority, the cash invested by the current Saudi-backed regime has helped Howe to build a squad capable of fighting not only for mere top-flight survival – they currently sit third in the table – but also of mounting a genuine tilt at the League and FA Cups.

It is a measure of the Magpies’ ambition that all five of their World Cup contingent – Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson – were named in the starting line-up for the club’s first competitive fixture since November 12.

They enjoyed much the better of the game despite not reaching the heights which had taken them to six successive wins and 11 matches unbeaten before the break, but ultimately had to rely upon Adam Smith’s 67th-minute own goal and a late save by Pope from Dominic Solanke to progress.

Asked if they could lift the trophy, Saint-Maximin, who was used only as a substitute as Howe continued to manage his return from injury, said: “For that, we always need luck, and we need to play very well.

“Let’s see what happens next.”

Cherries boss Gary O’Neil was able to take positives from a committed performance from a squad which had been shorn of the services of Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier after a virus swept through the camp.

O’Neil said: “You come to Newcastle and they’re a strong attacking team, have fantastic players, have threats. They’re obviously well organised, have a good manager, have a real set style in the way they play.

“To keep them at bay as we did for most parts… Obviously they had some chances, but I don’t ever remember feeling like they were smashing the door down, so organisation-wise, commitment-wise, fantastic.

“We need to try to be more clinical, maybe create a few more chances and make sure we take one or two.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented