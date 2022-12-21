Rangers will take belief from comeback wins to Ross County – Connor Goldson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Goldson believes Rangers need to take encouragement and belief from successive comeback wins under new boss Michael Beale up to Dingwall on Friday night.

Two stunning Scott Arfield goals in the final two minutes of seven added on against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night gave the Light Blues a remarkable 3-2 cinch Premiership win.

For Beale, the former assistant coach to ex-boss Steven Gerrard, it was a second 3-2 comeback win after beating Hibernian by the same scoreline last Thursday at Ibrox as attention turns to his third game in charge, away to Ross County.

Goldson, back in the Gers central defence for the first time since October after recovering from a thigh injury, told RangersTV how important it was to build on two hard-fought victories.

He said: “I don’t think it was the best we have played or the best we will play.

“But at the same time, over a season you have to pick up three points sometimes playing ugly and hopefully with those two victories – a home and away win against two of the better teams in the league – it can build confidence.

“Hopefully it can give the whole group confidence to go into Friday and get another three points.

“I am sure the manager will analyse a lot of things and how we can improve – which we need to – but at the same time, we got three points and it makes for a happy changing room.

“In the last six to eight weeks when I was watching from the stand, we probably wouldn’t have won those games.

“I have been watching like the fans, it hasn’t been nice, because when we have conceded goals it has looked like we couldn’t come back into games.

“Obviously the boys have tried their best but it hasn’t happened, we haven’t created chances but we kept going and luckily got two chances and Scotty put them away.

“Hopefully we get a bit of confidence back as a whole group and start picking up three points more often.”

Goldson admitted he was “absolutely knackered” on his return to action but was desperate to get back playing again.

He said: “I have trained twice but I want to play. I knew that whenever the first game was, it was going to be hard and I knew I had to get that out of the way – but will try to recover now and on to Friday.

“I just wanted to play as soon as I could and I am really happy to be back.”

Arfield certainly made his case for a starting slot under Beale.

The 34-year-old midfielder again found himself among the substitutes and watched as Dons fought back from losing an early goal to Fashion Sakala to lead through strikes by Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Arfield was one of four Rangers substitutes who came on just before the hour mark, came up with the goods, levelling with five minutes played and knocking in the winner in the final seconds.

He told the club’s official website: “I have worked with the manager for around four years all in and he knows me very well and knows what I can give to this team and to the squad.

“When you are not in the starting team, it is so important that you come on and you try and impact games.

“You look at the ability particularly in the midfield area where I am trying to get into.

“It is all about driving the standards and driving the players and that is what creates the good harmony and creates winners and that is our aim to keep pushing each other.

“It was very important that we started this week in the right way.”