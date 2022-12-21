Rangers will take belief from comeback wins to Ross County – Connor Goldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers will take belief from comeback wins to Ross County – Connor Goldson

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 11:54 am
Connor Goldson is glad to be back in action for Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Connor Goldson is glad to be back in action for Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Connor Goldson believes Rangers need to take encouragement and belief from successive comeback wins under new boss Michael Beale up to Dingwall on Friday night.

Two stunning Scott Arfield goals in the final two minutes of seven added on against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night gave the Light Blues a remarkable 3-2 cinch Premiership win.

For Beale, the former assistant coach to ex-boss Steven Gerrard, it was a second 3-2 comeback win after beating Hibernian  by the same scoreline last Thursday at Ibrox as attention turns to his third game in charge, away to Ross County.

Goldson, back in the Gers central defence for the first time since October after recovering from a thigh injury, told RangersTV how important it was to build on two hard-fought victories.

He said: “I don’t think it was the best we have played or the best we will play.

“But at the same time, over a season you have to pick up three points sometimes playing ugly and hopefully with those two victories – a home and away win against two of the better teams in the league – it can build confidence.

“Hopefully it can give the whole group confidence to go into Friday and get another three points.

“I am sure the manager will analyse a lot of things and how we can improve – which we need to – but at the same time, we got three points and it makes for a happy changing room.

“In the last six to eight weeks when I was watching from the stand, we probably wouldn’t have won those games.

“I have been watching like the fans, it hasn’t been nice, because when we have conceded goals it has looked like we couldn’t come back into games.

“Obviously the boys have tried their best but it hasn’t happened, we haven’t created chances but we kept going and luckily got two chances and Scotty put them away.

“Hopefully we get a bit of confidence back as a whole group and start picking up three points more often.”

Goldson admitted he was “absolutely knackered” on his return to action but was desperate to get back playing again.

He said: “I have trained twice but I want to play. I knew that whenever the first game was, it was going to be hard and I knew I had to get that out of the way – but will try to recover now and on to Friday.

“I just wanted to play as soon as I could and I am really happy to be back.”

Arfield certainly made his case for a starting slot under Beale.

The 34-year-old midfielder again found himself among the substitutes and watched as Dons fought back from losing an early goal to Fashion Sakala to lead through strikes by Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Arfield was one of four Rangers substitutes who came on just before the hour mark, came up with the goods, levelling with five minutes played and knocking in the winner in the final seconds.

He told the club’s official website:  “I have worked with the manager for around four years all in and he knows me very well and knows what I can give to this team and to the squad.

“When you are not in the starting team, it is so important that you come on and you try and impact games.

“You look at the ability particularly in the midfield area where I am trying to get into.

“It is all about driving the standards and driving the players and that is what creates the good harmony and creates winners and that is our aim to keep pushing each other.

“It was very important that we started this week in the right way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented