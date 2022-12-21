Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France.

Stephen Kenny’s side start their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27.

𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ✅ First game of 2023 confirmed with Latvia set for the @AVIVAStadium ⚽️ Ireland v Latvia📅 Wednesday, March 22⌚️ KO 7.45pm🏆 International Friendly pic.twitter.com/RRKx6JygTM — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 21, 2022

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

The Republic, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.