Female players registered with the FA up by 12.5 per cent post Euros triumph

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 1:44 pm
England were crowned European champions at Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England were crowned European champions at Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The number of female players registered with the Football Association has risen by 12.5 per cent in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2022 triumph.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses made history in July by becoming European champions thanks to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

Figures, calculated using the FA’s participation tracker, suggest the success is helping to create a lasting legacy, with the women’s game having grown in a number of areas during a memorable year.

In addition to the significant increase in participation between September and December, there was a five per cent rise in female youth teams across the same period.

According to the data, interest in women’s football is up 12 per cent among girls aged five to 16 in England, while during the past six months female affiliated clubs have grown by five per cent and there has been a nine per cent increase in female registered football teams.

The number of female coaches working in affiliated female teams is up 75 per cent compared to the same point last year.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said in a statement: “When the Lionesses lifted the Euro trophy, they not only made history and created an outpouring of joy that I’ve never seen before, but they also created an opportunity to transform the future of the game.

Baroness Sue Campbell, right, praised the achievements of England manager Sarina Wiegman, left
Baroness Sue Campbell, right, praised the achievements of England manager Sarina Wiegman, left (Tim Goode/PA)

“What we’ve seen in 2022 is more women and girls stepping forward to play, coach, referee, volunteer, more fans filling our stadiums and new commercial partners all wanting to be part of this great movement for change.

“There’s no doubt there is more work to be done however we can reflect on this year with a huge amount of pride.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “The Lionesses’ success has left an indelible and enduring mark on women’s football in England and we’re so proud of what they achieved in 2022.

“The foundations are in place to continue to break boundaries and take the game to a new level. We can collectively look ahead with a great deal of excitement for 2023.”

