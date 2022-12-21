Premier League applies to take part in temporary concussion substitutes trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League applies to take part in temporary concussion substitutes trial

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:55 pm
Emi Martinez had to be forced off during Aston Villa’s game with Newcastle despite initially passing a head injury assessment (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Emi Martinez had to be forced off during Aston Villa’s game with Newcastle despite initially passing a head injury assessment (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League has asked football’s lawmakers if they can take part in a trial which would see temporary concussion substitutions used from the start of next season.

A joint-application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been launched through FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Medics at all 20 Premier League clubs have been consulted during the past four to six weeks over the current concussion protocols in place in the top flight, where a head injury assessment is carried out on the pitch and a permanent concussion substitution used if required.

Headway was critical of Wales' handling of Neco Williams' concussion
Headway was critical of Wales’ handling of Neco Williams’ concussion (Martin Rickett/PA)

Premier League medics are in favour of implementing temporary concussion substitutes where a player with suspected concussion would leave the field of play to be assessed in a private area and be temporarily replaced.

If that player passed the HIA, they would be allowed back onto the field. If the player in question failed the assessment, the change would become a permanent concussion substitute.

Several controversial incidents occurred at the World Cup where players suffered head injuries with brain injury charity Headway critical of Wales’ handling of Neco Williams’ substitution against England in a group fixture last month.

Williams fell to the floor after blocking Marcus Rashford’s shot with the top of his head but passed FIFA’s concussion test and continued before he was withdrawn before half-time. Headway used the incident to highlight the need for temporary concussion substitutions to be introduced.

Emiliano Martinez was eventually forced to leave the field
Emiliano Martinez was eventually forced to leave the field (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Similar situations occurred in the Premier League before the mid-season break with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez being forced off against Newcastle after originally attempting to play on following a head injury.

IFAB rejected calls to introduce temporary concussion substitutions at its annual general meeting in Doha this summer, stating the existing concussion protocols – that allow for additional permanent concussion substitutes – would remain in place with its trial extended until August next year.

A decision over whether the application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been successful is expected in March.

Adam White, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s head of brain health, said: “Current concussion substitution laws put players’ health and safety in jeopardy.

“As the players’ union we have long argued for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes and, along with our global union colleagues at FIFPRO, we have previously urged IFAB to allow trials.

“Since then, we have worked with FIFPRO to co-ordinate this new approach to IFAB from unions and leagues, which reflects a growing consensus in this area.

Howard Webb has started his new role with the PGMOL
Howard Webb has started his new role with the PGMOL (Simon Peach/PA)

“Again, we are urging IFAB to allow trials of temporary concussion substitutions to protect players and provide better support to all of those involved.”

Meanwhile, Howard Webb, who refereed the World Cup final in 2010, has started his role as chief refereeing officer at the PGMOL and is set to meet key personnel at Premier League and English Football League clubs in the new year.

Webb is set to bring a greater level of transparency to the PGMOL after the 51-year-old received praise for the way in which VAR was used under his watch in the MLS.

There have been 48 VAR interventions during the current season, with 42 correct and six deemed incorrect by the Key Match Incident panel.

As part of a higher threshold approach, the independent panel also concluded there had been six missed VAR interventions from the wider pool of decision-making during the first 16 match rounds – 160 matches – of all KMI incidents so far.

The Premier League does not intend to follow FIFA's lead on added time
The Premier League does not intend to follow FIFA’s lead on added time (Martin Rickett/PA)

While the recent World Cup saw large amounts of stoppage time added on at the end of fixture, the Premier League has no intention of following in FIFA’s protocols that captured every second missed due to a goal celebration.

The average match length for games in the Premier League this season has been 98 minutes and five seconds, compared to the average length of World Cup group stage fixtures, which was 101.34.

A review is ongoing around the use of semi-automated offside lines implemented at the World Cup and in UEFA competitions with the Premier League sending out a member of its staff to Qatar as part of FIFA technology working group but no final decision has been made yet whether to bring in that use of technology.

The Premier League has also issued a reminder to all clubs about player and manager behaviour after a rise in behaviour, particularly surrounding match officials during the first half of the season.

