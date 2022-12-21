Mbappe returns to PSG and F1 does secret Santa – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.
Football
Declan Rice was buzzing to be back.
Kylian Mbappe was reunited with his club coach.
Ivan Perisic celebrated Croatia’s third-place finish at the World Cup.
Yaya Toure caught up with some mates in Qatar.
Zlatan loved his time in Qatar.
Gary Neville had a laugh.
Jamie Carragher spent some time at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
Pascal Struijk signed a new deal at Leeds.
SPOTY
BBC Sports Personality of the Year host Gary Lineker made his feelings clear on Matt Fitzpatrick’s omission from the nominees.
Fred wished his daughter well.
Cricket
Ollie Pope reflected on England’s tour of Pakistan.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen was raring to go.
Fallon Sherrock looked forward.
Formula One
Secret Santa delivered.
Crocheted Lando Norris living his best life.
Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.
MMA
A hearty breakfast for Conor McGregor and family.