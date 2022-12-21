Mbappe returns to PSG and F1 does secret Santa – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.

Football

Declan Rice was buzzing to be back.

Buzzing to be back! Can’t wait for Boxing Day⚒️ https://t.co/KGUXfxlC8M — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 21, 2022

Kylian Mbappe was reunited with his club coach.

Ivan Perisic celebrated Croatia’s third-place finish at the World Cup.

Yaya Toure caught up with some mates in Qatar.

It was great catching up with friends at the @FIFAWorldCup 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tjMXZstg6r — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 21, 2022

Zlatan loved his time in Qatar.

Thank you for an unforgettable visit and a World Cup 2022 Qatar 🇶🇦 final that will remain in the history books forever pic.twitter.com/daGdBz1wGM — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 21, 2022

Gary Neville had a laugh.

Not Johnson? Not Sunak ? Not Truss ? Not Kwarteng ? It’s me that’s betrayed Britain 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XMsB2gKOXn — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 21, 2022

Jamie Carragher spent some time at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Lovely afternoon @AlderHey on behalf @JC23Foundation the work put in by nurses & staff is truly inspirational ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qzFa9cFQKE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 21, 2022

Pascal Struijk signed a new deal at Leeds.

SPOTY

BBC Sports Personality of the Year host Gary Lineker made his feelings clear on Matt Fitzpatrick’s omission from the nominees.

Starting rehearsals for @BBCSPOTY and saw the list of contenders doesn’t contain @MattFitz94! 😳😳 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 21, 2022

Fred wished his daughter well.

Cricket

Ollie Pope reflected on England’s tour of Pakistan.

Hometime ✈️ thank you to the people of Pakistan for being so welcoming. An amazing trip to be a part of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IMYMu1nOnG — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) December 21, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was raring to go.

So here we are my first game the the World Championships this year and can’t wait to get back on the stage. Just going for some food then it is time business. See you all tonight 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/cWTcu4ToaA — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 21, 2022

Fallon Sherrock looked forward.

Was not to be last night, costly missed doubles at the wrong times 🙈- enjoyed the event as usual – very disappointed with the outcome, but I will learn and will keep giving it 100%. Hope everyone has a lovely xmas and see you all in 2023 😘🧑‍🎄- pic.twitter.com/bCDO3UktHN — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 21, 2022

Formula One

Secret Santa delivered.

Crocheted Lando Norris living his best life.

He’s raiding our office sweet draw today! 🍬 What else do you think LN4 will find on his MTC tour before Christmas? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/S4mgEz1JLG — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 21, 2022

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

MMA

A hearty breakfast for Conor McGregor and family.