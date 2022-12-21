Euro 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead caps memorable year with SPOTY win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead caps memorable year with SPOTY win

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 9:07 pm
Beth Mead finished as top scorer at Euro 2022 and was also named player of the tournament (Nigel French/PA)
Beth Mead finished as top scorer at Euro 2022 and was also named player of the tournament (Nigel French/PA)

England forward Beth Mead capped a memorable 2022 by being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the achievements of the Arsenal forward during what has been a stellar 12 months.

Lionesses roar on home soil

England players celebrate with the Euro 2022 trophy
England celebrated a memorable Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley during July (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s side captured the imagination of an expectant home nation and delivered as England surged to European Championship glory this summer. Attendance records were broken through the tournament, with a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest for any Euros game, men’s or women’s – at Wembley when England beat Germany 2-1 in the final through Chloe Kelly’s goal during extra-time.

Golden boots

Beth Mead celebrates scoring for England
Beth Mead scored England’s opening goal of Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Along with Germany’s Alexandra Popp, who missed the final because of injury, England forward Mead finished as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. Although the Arsenal striker did not find the back of the net during the final, it was her goal which opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Austria. She followed that up with a superb hat-trick in the 8-0 demolition of Norway to help set the Lionesses on the road to glory before calming nerves in their semi-final against Sweden with a first-half opener.

Europe’s best

As well as providing the finishing touch in front of goal, Mead also led the assists with five. Mead joined goalkeeper Mary Earps, captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Keira Walsh in the UEFA XI, while also taking the individual accolade for a stellar all-round display. One of 68 different players to score in the tournament, Mead averaged a goal or an assist every 40.9 minutes.

Ballon d’Or breakthrough

Mead started the new Women’s Super League season in good form, with three goals. In October, the Gunners forward finished runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d’Or award to Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who was last year’s winner, but missed the whole of Euro 2022 through injury.

Focused on recovery

In November, Mead – who had also scored twice for Arsenal in the Champions League – suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the WSL game against Manchester United. Although set for an extended spell on the sidelines, she vowed to remain working hard to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

