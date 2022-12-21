Rob Burrow pays tribute to ‘my MND hero’ Doddie Weir at SPOTY awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Burrow pays tribute to ‘my MND hero’ Doddie Weir at SPOTY awards

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 9:44 pm
Rob Burrow won the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show on Wednesday (David Davies/PA)
Rob Burrow won the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year show on Wednesday (David Davies/PA)

Rob Burrow paid tribute to his late friend and “MND hero” Doddie Weir after receiving an award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on Wednesday.

Burrow, 40, won eight Super League titles in a glittering playing career but was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, a life-limiting and incurable condition, in December 2019.

The former Leeds Rhinos star says Weir, who died last month after his own battle with MND, had helped him to come to terms with the diagnosis.

Doddie Weir helped Rob Burrow come to terms with his MND diagnosis
Doddie Weir helped Rob Burrow come to terms with his MND diagnosis (David Davies/PA)

Burrow’s work to raise awareness of MND was recognised with the Helen Rollason Award, which in 2019 had been given to Weir.

“I’m totally overcome with this award due to the amount of amazing people that have won this before, in particular my MND hero Doddie Weir,” Burrow said at the ceremony in Salford.

“What a fantastic guy he was. I don’t think I would be here today without meeting him less than a week into my diagnosis.”

Burrow received the award alongside his friend and former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, who received a special award in recognition of his MND fundraising efforts.

Kevin Sinfield, right, and Rob Burrow both won awards
Kevin Sinfield, right, and Rob Burrow both won awards (David Davies/PA)

“I am inspired to keep going by my friend Kevin Sinfield, the guy who made the impossible possible,” Burrow added.

“My family as a whole have put their life on hold to care for me, especially my beautiful wife Lindsey and my amazing kids.

“Lindsey did not expect to sign up for this but she puts me first and foremost I’m not here without a sacrifice. This is for all the MND warriors out there, we will not stop (trying) to find a cure.”

Sinfield raised more than £7million by running seven marathons in seven days in 2020 and ran a further 300 miles from Edinburgh to Manchester to raise even more cash last month.

He was presented with his award by Weir’s son Hamish.

Sinfield said: “Rob is probably the most inspirational bloke in the UK at this moment in time. He has inspired us all to be better friends.

“The connections you make throughout your playing career, the camaraderie, the friendships you get, (they) don’t just stop when the whistle goes.

“What our team witnessed in November (for the most recent charity initiative) was a nation that cared about the MND community.

“It brought communities together and made sure the MND community had hope for the future.

“Doddie used to say quite a lot that MND isn’t incurable, it’s just underfunded.

“We’ve got to keep fighting. These people need us, the families need us, and everybody on this stage and our team who are in the audience tonight will keep banging the drum and doing our best.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said last week he was fast-tracking £50m of funding for MND research after the Government was criticised for failing to release the promised money.

