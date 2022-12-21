Viktor Gyokeres scores stoppage-time penalty as Coventry end West Brom streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viktor Gyokeres scores stoppage-time penalty as Coventry end West Brom streak

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 10:01 pm
Viktor Gyokeres kept his cool from the spot (Joe Giddens/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres kept his cool from the spot (Joe Giddens/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres’ stoppage-time penalty halted West Brom’s five-match winning run as the Baggies lost 1-0 at Coventry.

The run, that included four clean sheets, had taken Carlos Coberan’s men from the foot of the Championship to within touching distance of the top half.

But in a game destined for a goalless draw despite numerous chances for either side, Gyokeres twisted and turned his way into the box and was brought down by Erik Pieters.

Coventry’s top scorer dusted himself down to step up and send Alex Palmer the wrong way, securing the Sky Blues’ first victory since the international break.

Earlier, Jonathan Panzo almost netted the winner after he opened the scoring in Saturday’s enthralling 3-3 draw against Swansea, in which the Sky Blues surrendered a three-goal lead.

The on-loan defender rose highest from a Gustavo Hamer corner, but his header rattled the top of the crossbar and went behind.

At the other end, Darnell Furlong saw his close-range header saved well by Ben Wilson from John Swift’s deep free-kick.

Former Salford striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was the only change to either starting line-up ahead of kick-off as he replaced Daryl Dike in the Albion XI.

Callum O’Hare had the first chance of the evening inside six minutes after Gyokeres’ persistence down the left but the former Aston Villa midfielder steered his effort wide from inside the box.

Gyokeres also tried his luck to open the scoring in the first half, firing wide after Hamer’s layoff.

Some superb defensive work from Callum Doyle stopped Albion from getting their noses in front, first preventing Thomas-Asante’s cross from reaching Jed Wallace. The Manchester City loanee was then up quickly to clear Tom Rogic’s effort off the line following Jake Bidwell’s missed interception.

Hamer’s superb ball set Gyokeres free down the right, but his effort was straight at Baggies goalkeeper Palmer.

From the resulting corner, Wallace found himself bearing down on Wilson’s goal and should have done better with his tame effort that was comfortable for the Sky Blues keeper.

Matt Phillips also set his sights on the game’s first goal after Connor Townsend’s cross found its way to the winger on the far side of the box, but he could only blaze his effort over.

But Gyokeres was to have the final say, converting his penalty to notch an 11th Championship goal of the season and secure Coventry a first home league win over Albion since 2003.

