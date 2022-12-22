Premier League request to trial temporary concussion subs welcomed by Headway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League request to trial temporary concussion subs welcomed by Headway

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 10:31 am
The Premier League’s efforts to trial temporary concussion substitutes next season have been welcomed by a brain injury charity (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Premier League’s efforts to trial temporary concussion substitutes next season have been welcomed by a brain injury charity (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Brain injury charity Headway has welcomed a request from the Premier League to trial temporary concussion substitutes next season.

A joint application from the Premier League, Major League Soccer and Ligue 1 has been launched through the world players’ union, FIFPRO, and the World Leagues Forum to the game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Medics at all 20 Premier League clubs have been consulted during the past four to six weeks over the current concussion protocols in place in the top flight, where a head injury assessment is carried out on the pitch and a permanent concussion substitution used if required.

The handling of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand's concussion against England was heavily criticised by Headway
The handling of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand’s concussion against England was heavily criticised by Headway (Mike Egerton/PA)

Headway has consistently criticised football’s concussion protocols and was scathing about how some head injuries were handled at the recent World Cup in Qatar but welcomed the efforts of the leagues and unions to introduce change.

“This would be a progressive development in better protecting the brain health of players,” Headway chief executive Luke Griggs said.

“Headway has repeatedly called for football to bring in temporary substitutes and, if this is confirmed, it will be warmly welcomed.

“The evolving nature of concussion means that a 10-minute off-pitch assessment will never be fool proof. But it will allow medics more time to make better informed decisions, in the quiet confines of the dressing room, rather than snap judgements made on the pitch.”

IFAB rejected calls to introduce temporary concussion substitutions at its annual general meeting in Doha this summer, stating the existing concussion protocols – that allow for additional permanent concussion substitutes – would remain in place with its trial extended until August next year.

A decision over whether the application from the leagues has been successful is expected in March at the IFAB annual general meeting.

The letter to IFAB, seen by the PA news agency, states: “While (existing) trials are positive, WLF and FIFPRO do not believe that they properly address the issue at stake.

“Observation of current trials shows various cases of poor decisions being taken risking the players’ health. We do recognise that not all suspected concussions will successfully be determined during temporary substitution, but we are convinced that the probability for better informed decision-making will significantly increase.”

IFAB has been approached for comment regarding the letter.

