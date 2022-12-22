Likelihood, location and legacy – a closer look at mooted Fury-Usyk showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Likelihood, location and legacy – a closer look at mooted Fury-Usyk showdown

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 2:53 pm
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are boxing’s two world heavyweight champions (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are boxing's two world heavyweight champions (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk appear to be on a collision course for early next year in a much-anticipated showdown that could see all four world heavyweight titles on the line.

Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, revealed the WBC champion and Usyk, the WBA, IBF and WBO titlist, have agreed to fight each other next with the UK and the Middle East possible destinations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of play.

So Fury-Usyk is a lock?

No, boxing is far too fickle for anything to be guaranteed until the fighters are actually in the ring. No contracts have been signed, a date is yet to be agreed and the venue is still up in the air. This was the most anticipated contest for boxing fans 12 months ago but mandatories, contractual rematches and schedules – as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – have intervened.

What are the reasons for hope, then?

Oleksandr Usyk is the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk is the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)

It has been a frustrating year for UK fight fans but Arum seems positive about the ongoing situation. His relationship with Fury is well-publicised but he is fond of Usyk, too, and promotes the Ukrainian’s close friend and fellow boxer Vasyl Lomachenko. Negotiations between the camps are progressing with March dates mooted. One obstacle, though, has been removed as Fury will not go under the knife on his right elbow that troubled him in a routine win over Derek Chisora earlier this month.

Are there any stumbling blocks on the horizon?

Tyson Fury, right, is the WBC heavyweight champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury, right, is the WBC heavyweight champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Earlier this month the WBA ordered Usyk to defend his ‘super’ title against ‘regular’ belt holder Daniel Dubois. However, given Frank Warren’s promotion stable includes Fury and Dubois, this hurdle should not prove too problematic. It may well be that Dubois has first dibs at whoever prevails between Fury and Usyk but Filip Hrgovic is the IBF mandatory so there is already a backlog building up.

So all roads lead to Fury-Usyk?

Both fighters will be acutely aware their legacy may hinge on being able to thrash out a deal but the devil is always in the detail. It is worth remembering Fury and Anthony Joshua were close to finalising a blockbuster bout but talks there ultimately fizzled out with much finger-pointing from both sides. While there is a will to get this fight in the books, there may be more twists and turns to come.

Is there any indication of where the fight will take place?

Saudi Arabia staged Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch earlier this year (Nick Potts/PA)
Saudi Arabia staged Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch earlier this year (Nick Potts/PA)

There is no clear favourite currently. The lure of filling Wembley Stadium again will be enticing for Fury while Usyk has fond memories of London, having won Olympic gold there in 2012 before dethroning Joshua as world champion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year. However, both fighters will expect to be handsomely rewarded for their endeavours so expect Saudi Arabia, which staged Usyk-Joshua II, the United Arab Emirates and maybe even 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar to come into the reckoning.

So upbeat vibes but nothing concrete?

Both Fury, pictured, and Usyk are unbeaten (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Both Fury, pictured, and Usyk are unbeaten (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Precisely. Crucially, boxing needs this fight between two unbeaten combatants to take place in 2023 and there can be no excuses. Fury, in particular, would see his reputation suffer if another high-profile bout were to fall through. Fury has the upper hand in height, reach and weight which marks him out as the favourite but Usyk made light of similar disadvantages to beat Joshua twice. While Fury is a superior boxer to his British counterpart, Usyk might be the most gifted fighter of his generation.

