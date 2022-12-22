Michael Beale forced to change as he admits Rangers are playing through the pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale forced to change as he admits Rangers are playing through the pain

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 3:05 pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale utilsing his squad during testing times (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale utilsing his squad during testing times (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Beale revealed several key members of his Rangers squad are playing through the pain barrier for the Ibrox club.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership encounter against Ross County on Friday night, the Gers boss stated that Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had issues going into the win over Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Captain James Tavernier was feeling ill so travelled alone to Pittodrie to keep himself isolated from his team-mates.

Borna Barisic will be back for the Motherwell game on December 28 after World Cup duty with Croatia, with Antonio Colak expected to have overcome his calf injury by then.

Beale is hoping long-term injured Kemar Roofe will return  for the visit of Well while Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz, Filip Helander and John Souttar remain out.

“There will be five changes tomorrow,” said Beale, whose first two matches as Rangers manager have ended in 3-2 wins, the first coming against Hibernian at Ibrox last Thursday.

“Tav did travel (to Aberdeen) on his own. He was a big doubt for the game and probably in his performance you saw parts of that. But he is fine now.

“Connor Goldson played his first game (against Aberdeen after injury), Ben (Davies) is coming back but he has had some issues.

Aberdeen v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
Rangers won 3-2 at Aberdeen on Tuesday night (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Glen Kamara should probably have had an operation in the last couple of months but he has played through it (leg problem). It is manageable. When he plays it swells up so we have to be careful with the type of training.

“We are managing Ryan Jack’s minutes and John Lundstram took an injection to be on the bench on Tuesday night.

“What you won’t know is that Alfredo Morelos had to come in from training the day before the Aberdeen game as well and played when he shouldn’t have done. I have to manage it.

“He is one of the players playing through the pain barrier for the team so I am never going to question him in terms of his mentality. You can’t question his commitment.

Aberdeen v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
James Tavernier had been struggling ahead of the game at Pittodrie (Jane Barlow/PA)

“If we let everyone that had a niggle, a runny nose or a bit of a sore throat not play, we would struggle to put out an 11, so that is the situation we are in.

“That’s why I would never question the mentality of the group, especially in getting the two results as some people have played where maybe if everyone was available they wouldn’t have.

“When you come in, it was like a Pandora’s box that you weren’t expecting but so far so good.

“At the moment the results are important for the football club. It is a busy schedule so we all have to bite down on the gumshield and go.”

