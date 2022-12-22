Benetton told to provide ‘full report’ by URC over Cherif Traore racial abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Benetton told to provide ‘full report’ by URC over Cherif Traore racial abuse

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 3:48 pm
Italy prop Cherif Traore was racially abused by Benetton team-mates (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Italy prop Cherif Traore was racially abused by Benetton team-mates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Benetton have been ordered by the United Rugby Championship to take action against anyone involved in the racial abuse of Cherif Traore.

Italy prop Traore revealed on social media that he was given a rotten banana in the club’s Secret Santa and that his team-mates reacted to the present by laughing, making him feel “hurt”.

Benetton have been condemned for their weak response to the incident with Ellis Genge, Luther Burrell and Paolo Odogwu among those voicing outrage.

An initial Benetton statement made no mention of an investigation or possible punishment and while the squad have since apologised to Traore, it is the Guinea-born 28-year-old who has publicly fronted the club’s attempt to draw a line under the controversy.

The URC has now demanded that Benetton launch a full inquiry in the expectation of sanctioning those responsible.

“The URC has been in communication with Benetton regarding the incident first identified in a social media post of Cherif Traore the Italian international prop forward,” a statement read.

“Benetton have been asked to provide a full report on what has occurred and what meaningful action will be taken as a result.

“Racism and discrimination of any kind are abhorrent, completely unacceptable in society and are utterly counter to the values of the sport of rugby and the URC.”

URC’s intervention comes after England prop Genge insisted there must be repercussions for the racial discrimination of a player who has won 16 caps for Italy, including two appearances in this year’s Six Nations.

“No well done, absolutely right, “gifting” a “team mate” a rotten banana for secret Santa is not a big deal and a simple apology will suffice!” Genge said on Twitter.

“If there is no further action on this from Benetton then everything we’ve done for “rugby against racism” has been a tick box for most.”

Burrell, whose former club Newcastle have been investigated following revelations about the racial abuse the England centre faced, described the treatment of Traore as “inhumane”.

“Nobody should be accepting this abhorrent behaviour, !” Burrell said on Twitter.

“It really saddens me, I can only imagine he feels ostracised, for his teammates to behave like this, for them to snigger while he opens a wrapped banana as a gift is cruel, it’s inhumane.. now it’s damage control for them 😤”

Stade Francais’ former Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu questioned why Traore was asked to explain the fallout from the incident on a video on social media.

“Crazyy lack of accountability here, doesn’t feel much like “family” 🙃 making the person whose already suffered do the PR,” Odogwu said on Twitter.

All Benetton players were summoned to the United Rugby Championship club’s training ground on Wednesday afternoon where they apologised to Traore and were addressed by president Amerino Zatta.

“The meeting was an opportunity to discuss and understand how what one of my team-mates did when exchanging Christmas presents is purely the result of idiocy and nothing other,” Traore said.

“I appreciate and accept his apology and that of the entire team. I’m happy with the gesture and I’m sure what happened will make the group even more solid.

“We are a family and as such we will continue to commit ourselves on and off the pitch, fighting, as we always have, against all forms of discrimination.”

Traore, who emigrated to Italy from west Africa as a seven-year-old, brought the abuse to light in a post on Instagram that was temporarily taken down.

“Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana inside a bag of moisture,” he said.

“Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most was seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it. Or rather, I’ve had to get used to it, putting on a brave face whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me. Yesterday was different though.

“Thankfully some comrades, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy a gesture like this is severely condemned even in small instances and this time I want to say my piece.”

