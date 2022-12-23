James Wade knocked out of World Championship by Jim Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Wade knocked out of World Championship by Jim Williams

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 12:24 am
Jim Williams dumped James Wade out of the World Championship (John Walton/PA)
Jim Williams dumped James Wade out of the World Championship (John Walton/PA)

James Wade was dumped out of the World Championship in the second round as Jim Williams caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Wade, who recently opened up about his battle with bi-polar, is a four-time semi-finalist at the showpiece event and seeded eighth, but is out before Christmas after going down 3-2 to the Welshman.

Williams, ranked 77th in the order of merit, put in the performance of his life to oust Wade in a decider where he came up with some clutch darts, throwing three 180s and averaging 98.48.

The Welshman admitted it was the biggest win of his career, even though he did not play to his best.

“Yes it is the biggest win,” he said during a post-match press conference.

“I felt like I struggled, I am just in and out, my mindset is in and out, I just need to focus all the time if I can.

“It was a tough game, it was tough for james as well. I was surprised by his scoring, he scored nowehere near like he could. I just dragged it out in the end.

“I have got a few days now to really have a practise and get my head into it.”

Two-time champion Gary Anderson gave himself the perfect birthday present by booking his spot in the third round.

The Scot, who won in consecutive years in 2015 and 2016, has lost his place at the top table of darts in recent times but enjoyed a celebratory tonic with a 3-1 win over Madars Razma.

It was by no means a vintage performance by the 52-year-old, with Razma offering stiff competition which included a memorable 154-checkout, but he got the job done, with three ton-plus checkouts of his own.

Despite his success, Anderson does not expect to challenge for a third title this year, but is enjoying being back at Alexandra Palace.

“I don’t know about this year, my game is nowhere near where it should be,” Anderson said.

“We keep trying, I am practising a heck of a lot more. I have got it in my head to start again next year from scartch and just get myself away from the house and start throwing again.”

Fifth seed Luke Humphries won another tight battle as he emerged a 3-2 victor over German Florian Hempel while Vincent van der Voort swept Cameron Menzies aside 3-0.

In the afternoon session, Dirk van Duivenbode came through a final-set nail-biter against Karel Sedlak.

Anderson enjoyed his 52nd birthday in style
Anderson enjoyed his 52nd birthday in style (John Walton/PA)

The Dutchman, seeded 14, had to battle from 2-1 down to win 3-2, winning the deciding set 4-2.

He almost sent the Alexandra Palace crowd into raptures as he was millimetres away from darting perfection when he missed double 12 for what would have been a nine-dart finish.

Mensur Suljovic beat Mike de Decker 3-0, the same scoreline by which Ryan Searle toppled Adam Gawlas while Krzysztof Ratajski beat Danny Jensen 3-1.

