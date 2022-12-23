Football rumours: Edouard Mendy snubs new contract at Chelsea

What the papers say
The Sun reports 30-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has snubbed a new six-year contract, claiming the club are not showing him enough “respect” over wages. The paper reports Mendy, 30, earns around £100,000 a week and wants parity with his Blues rival Kepa Arrizabalaga whose salary is reportedly twice that amount.
The Mail, in a report citing Italian newspaper Repubblica, reports Arsenal are attempting to sign 27-year-old Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Meanwhile, the Evening Standard reports Mikel Arteta is yet to decide whether or not to let 31-year-old Cedric Soares leave in January. Soares is reportedly being chased by Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen.
And the same paper writes Crystal Palace are considering re-signing 25-year-old defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, three years after he moved to Old Trafford.
Players to watch
Jude Bellingham: The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is more interested in Real Madrid than Liverpool, Manchester City or United, according to Spanish publication AS.
David Datro Fofana: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea have agreed a £10.5 million deal to sign 20-year-old Molde forard David Datro Fofana.