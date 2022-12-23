George Cohen: The World Cup winner who fought battles on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Cohen: The World Cup winner who fought battles on and off the pitch

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 10:46 am
The World Cup was the only trophy full-back George Cohen won during his playing career (PA)
The World Cup was the only trophy full-back George Cohen won during his playing career (PA)

George Cohen may have collected only one trophy during his playing career, but a winners’ medal from the 1966 World Cup final secured the defender a place in English football history.

Cohen, who has died aged 83, played all of his club football with Fulham and, but for an untimely injury to then regular England right-back Jimmy Armfield, he may never have been handed the opportunity to become an established member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s team.

Just as useful an asset in supporting the attack on the overlap as he was tracking back, it was no surprise to see Ramsey turn to the dependable Cohen when a knee problem ruled out Blackpool’s Armfield, who had gained wide acclaim for his performances as England reached the quarter-finals of the 1962 World Cup in Chile, where they lost to eventually champions Brazil.

Cohen made his England debut at right-back in a victory against Uruguay in May 1964. Just over two years later, he would be celebrating the game’s greatest prize.

George Cohen (second right) celebrates England's World Cup win with his team-mates as captain Bobby Moore is held aloft
George Cohen, second right, celebrates England’s World Cup win with his team-mates as captain Bobby Moore is held aloft (PA)

Born in Kensington, London, on October 22, 1939, his father, who was a gas fitter, had urged the young Cohen to “use his brains” rather than press on with his love of boxing and so, after considering a career as an electrician, eventually he joined Fulham, the team he supported, aged 17 with a monthly wage of £28.

Cohen would go on to play more than 450 games for the west London club, whom he helped win promotion to the top flight in 1958-59, until he was forced into early retirement aged 29 through a knee injury, going on to embark on a career in property development.

His 37th and last appearance for England came in November 1967, a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland at Wembley.

In 2000, he received an MBE along with four other members of the World Cup-winning XI who had yet to be honoured.

George Cohen was awarded an MBE in 2000
Cohen was awarded an MBE in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

Life after football, though, was to prove just as tough a battle as shackling the game’s most tricky wingers had been on the pitch for the man once described by George Best as the finest full-back he had ever taken on.

Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer, having been left feeling exhausted after going out running near his Tunbridge Wells home.

“My world was turned upside down. This can’t be happening to me – I am George Cohen, England footballer, athlete, indestructible. I was a world champion and I was still very fit,” he recalled in his autobiography.

“One day I felt invincible and the next the doctors put me in a side room at the Royal Marsden for people who weren’t going to make it and started talking about getting my affairs in order.

“(My wife) Daphne told the doctors, ‘We’re not getting his affairs in order, because he’s not going anywhere’.”

Slowly, the Cohen family looked towards a recovery, only for the disease to resurface just 18 months later, which this time required a colonoscopy and left them once again facing an uncertain future.

More health issues would follow, with Cohen needing specialist chemotherapy and radiotherapy on an inoperable tumour in his back.

Eventually, Cohen, who, like many of his old team-mates, later decided to sell his World Cup medal to help provide financial security for his family, was given the all-clear in 1990.

Only three years later, World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore died of the disease aged 51. Cohen continued to work as an active patron for the Bobby Moore Fund.

A statue of George Cohen stands outside Fulham's Craven Cottage ground
A statue of Cohen stands outside Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground (Mark Kerton/PA)

There were also family bereavements to overcome, Cohen’s father having died of lung cancer and, in 1971, his mother killed when she was run over by a juggernaut.

His brother Peter, father to England rugby player and 2003 World Cup winner Ben, died from head injuries after being attacked when trying to break up a fight outside a Northampton nightclub in October 2000.

The former defender remained a regular at his beloved Craven Cottage.

He acted as a matchday host in the George Cohen Restaurant, while his World Cup medal now hangs proudly in Fulham’s trophy room and outside he has been immortalised in a statue which was unveiled in 2016 to mark half a century since England’s triumph at Wembley.

Cohen is survived by wife Daphne, whom he married in 1962, and sons Andrew and Anthony.

