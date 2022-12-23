England World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 11:34 am
George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced (Steve Paston/PA)
George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced (Steve Paston/PA)

George Cohen, the right-back in England’s World Cup-winning team of 1966, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

Cohen played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil and in total won 37 caps for his country.

Fulham wrote on their website: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.”

Cohen was a one-club man, playing 459 times for the Cottagers between 1956 and 1969. A knee injury brought his playing career to a premature end at the age of just 29.

He later worked within the west London club’s hospitality suites, regaling guests with stories from his incredible career.

His contribution to the club was recognised in 2016 when they announced a statue of him to be situated at Craven Cottage had been commissioned. It was unveiled in October of that year.

The statue of George Cohen at Craven Cottage
The statue of George Cohen at Craven Cottage (Steve Paston/PA)

Cohen said at the time: “I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue).

“Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history.

“To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there.”

Cohen was a campaigner and fundraiser for research into cancer, which claimed the life of his 1966 team-mate and captain Bobby Moore, and into dementia which affected a number of the team in their later years.

Cohen said in 2017 he would be donating his brain for scientific research upon his death.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today.

“George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup winning team.

“We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A tribute posted on the official England Twitter account was simply titled: “Rest in peace George.”

The website article confirmed a full tribute would be paid to Cohen when England host Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on March 26 next year.

Sir Geoff Hurst, pictured, paid a personal tribute to Cohen on Friday
Sir Geoff Hurst, pictured, paid a personal tribute to Cohen on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in England’s final victory over West Germany in 1966 and is now one of only two surviving members of the starting XI, paid his own personal tribute to Cohen.

“Very sad to hear my friend and @England team-mate George Cohen has died,” Hurst wrote on Twitter.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

Gary Lineker, who is England’s leading World Cup finals goalscorer with 10 at the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, also paid tribute to Cohen.

“Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ’66 World Cup winning team leaves us,” the BBC football presenter wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.”

