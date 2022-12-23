Stephen Robinson backing St Mirren to make up for lost time against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson backing St Mirren to make up for lost time against Aberdeen

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 2:02 pm
Stephen Robinson is looking to continue St Mirren’s home form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson is looking to continue St Mirren’s home form (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is confident his players can hit the ground running following their extended World Cup break.

The Buddies saw their return to action delayed by frozen and burst pipes at Motherwell’s Fir Park last weekend and will end a six-week interval between games when they host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Robinson feels there is no advantage or disadvantage from Aberdeen playing twice in the last week – losing late on against Celtic and Rangers – and is confident his squad are ready to go.

St Mirren v Rangers – cinch Premiership – The SMiSA Stadium
It is six weeks since St Mirren last played – against Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“The boys were very disappointed not to play but these things happen at this time of year,” he said.

“I saw the pictures from Motherwell and there is not a lot you can do, crowd safety comes first. We move on and we are ready to go this Saturday.

“We had an 11 v 11 on Saturday morning among ourselves and we had another bounce game on Monday.

“We feel we have caught up with time and minutes and, when we analyse our data, it was like we had played a game. So we are ready to go.

“We have players who are training really well, they are right at the top of their game, and we aim to take the game to Aberdeen.”

St Mirren v Celtic – cinch Premiership – The SMISA Stadium
Boss Stephen Robinson is confident they will be ready to face Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robinson has enjoyed the coaching time over the World Cup period after a hectic summer which saw him rebuild the squad amid a frustrating League Cup programme.

The theme was fine-tuning rather than making major change with St Mirren unbeaten in Paisley since the opening-day loss against Motherwell.

“We don’t intend doing anything different, we just need to do what we do even better and try and gain those percentages,” he said.

“And you need a little bit of luck along the way – some of those VAR decisions are due to go our way somewhere along the line.

“We have not changed a lot. We have demanded more intensity, we have demanded even better concentration levels so that we can keep pushing on.

“I feel we have quite a consistent 11 and four or five boys in the background who deserve to be playing. We have a group of boys who want to get better all the time.”

