Leicester will leave it late to make call on James Maddison for Newcastle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leicester will leave it late to make call on James Maddison for Newcastle clash

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 2:40 pm
Leicester City’s James Maddison celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at the Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022.
Leicester City’s James Maddison celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at the Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022.

Leicester will give James Maddison until the last moment to prove his fitness for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.

The 26-year-old is struggling with the knee injury that hampered him during the start of England’s World Cup campaign and he did not feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over MK Dons.

He did not train on Friday and is in a race against time to be fit for Monday’s visit of Newcastle.

“We are going to give it every chance to see where he’s at,” boss Brendan Rodgers said. “He has had some ongoing issues with his knee for a little bit of time, so we will just assess that over the next couple of days.”

Despite the clamour for Maddison to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, the playmaker did not feature as England went out in the quarter-finals to France.

But Rodgers says his player is in good spirits and got a taste for the experience.

“Of course you would like to see the players get the opportunity, but I had a long debrief afterwards when he came back in, he was very grateful for the opportunity to be there,” Rodgers added.

“He knows if needed he was able to impact it. He has come away from that with great experience and even greater motivation to establish himself in the squad.

England Training Session – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Al Wakrah Sports Complex – Monday November 28th
James Maddison was part of England’s World Cup squad in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He did a brilliant job leading into the World Cup to get himself into the squad and hopefully going forward he can use that experience of being there with the camp and look to be in a few more competitions.

“He has been consistent for 18 months now so hopefully, with availability, I have got no doubt about his talent, I am pretty sure we will see that same level.”

With the transfer window opening in just over a week, Rodgers is confident of having more success than they did in the summer.

They were only able to make one signing due to financial constraints and saw a number of players head in the opposite direction.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City – Premier League – Molineux
Brendan Rodgers wants to add to his Leicester squad in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if there were funds to spend, Rodgers said: “Most definitely, it was a challenging summer for us but come January we have looked at that and looked at what we have available and we will look to spend wisely.

“We have a couple of areas we would like to improve, we hope to be able to do that.

“There has been work going on behind the scenes so hopefully in January we can improve the depth of the squad.

“It is clear we have lost a number of our full-backs so we will look at the left-back position as an area to improve and also an out-and-out winger on the right-hand side is one we would definitely look at.

“It is a difficult market but there is always good players you can sign in January. It is not just about signing players, it is about signing the right one. And if the right ones are available we would like to be able to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented