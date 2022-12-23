Antonio Conte not concerned about Harry Kane after World Cup penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte not concerned about Harry Kane after World Cup penalty miss

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 6:36 pm
Harry Kane missed a vital penalty (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane missed a vital penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has no concerns over Harry Kane’s mindset following his World Cup disappointment.

Kane returned to club duty this week after being given time off having represented England at the World Cup in Qatar.

It was Kane’s missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris that contributed towards a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Conte knows his star man will quickly move on starting with Boxing Day’s fixture at Brentford.

He said: “No, honestly (I am not worried) because were talking about a world class striker but at the same time, you know football is this.

“Football you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored.

“But me when I was a player, I never missed a penalty because I didn’t kick. Never! Because I was a real disaster at it. But with a penalty I lost a World Cup against Brazil (in 1994) and you live this moment. You are really disappointed.

“For sure the first period you are sad but then you know that you have to move on. Football gives you the opportunity to have other chances to enjoy football.

Harry Kane was back at Tottenham this week as they played a friendly
Harry Kane was back at Tottenham this week as they played a friendly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Don’t forgot we do this job and also we are really lucky because we can enjoy this sport. Football gives us the possibility to play in the sport we have a lot of passion (for).

“Honestly I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us.”

While Kane and several other Spurs players have been focused on international duty, Conte has been working at Hotspur Way since November 28.

Ahead of the Premier League pausing for six weeks, attention turned to the future of the Tottenham boss and whether talks could occur over his current contract.

Conte’s terms are set to expire in the summer, although the club do have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play,” the Italian insisted.

“In this case Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.

“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here. This is very, very important for me.”

There has been talk about Antonio Conte's contract
There has been talk about Antonio Conte’s contract (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spurs will definitely be without Argentina’s World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford.

Conte confirmed Lloris would only be named on the bench, with Fraser Forster set to deputise, while Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension), Lucas Moura (muscle) and Richarlison (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Ivan Perisic could feature on Boxing Day after he returned to training on Friday.

