Dundee Utd’s Dylan Levitt ready for second half of season after Wales adventure

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt feels refreshed and reset for the second half of the cinch Premiership season following his “amazing” World Cup adventure with Wales.

The former Manchester United player did not get on the pitch in Qatar but he is ready to use what he learned from being in the squad to help kick-start United’s campaign.

The 22-year-old said: “It was amazing. The highlight of my career even though I didn’t get on the pitch. It was amazing to be there, a great experience and I just loved it.

“Every time I go away with Wales, no matter whether it’s friendlies, Nations League, World Cup, you try and take as much as you can and bring it back to your club.”

Levitt returns to domestic action when United host Hearts on Christmas Eve.

The bottom club’s return following the mid-season break was delayed by a frozen pitch at Livingston last weekend and Levitt senses a determination to improve among the squad.

“It’s a good game to go back into,” he said. “I think the break has helped to rest a little bit and come back into it reset and go again ready for the second half of the season.”