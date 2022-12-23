Lee Johnson won’t let criticism distract him from turning around Hibs’ fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson won’t let criticism distract him from turning around Hibs’ fortunes

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 4:40 pm
Lee Johnson has been criticised by Hibernian fans (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson has been criticised by Hibernian fans (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson is adamant he will not allow criticism from supporters to distract him from turning around Hibernian’s fortunes.

The manager has come under fire on the back of a run of seven defeats in eight games.

However, he insists he is comfortable with the fans venting their anger in his direction and remains confident he can win them around.

“I don’t look at the criticism but I’m not stupid, I know it’s there,” he said ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership visit from Livingston. “I’ve managed 490-odd games so I’ve been through all spells both as a player and a manager.

“I know it can change if you stick to your guns and make the process better, as we’ve needed to do at this club. There are a lot of things we’ve got to work on and improve all the way through the club, and the manager gets the flak for that, and that’s fair enough.

“I can cope with that and I do my best every day to try and drive the club forward. I make every decision like I’m going to be here for a long time, based on my values and principles and my way of playing.

“I think we can really achieve a lot this season still and set ourselves up for seasons to come. But we need to get a lot more right than we have been doing.

“I’ve managed big clubs, I understand. I think the fanbase are looking for people to blame, and rightly so. 

“It’s their club and they have the right to moan but they also have to understand we’re doing everything we can to try and be successful for them and the greater good of the team.

“It’s fine for people to be disgruntled, and we hear that and we’re doing everything we can to improve, but when we do, obviously we hope there’s a unity and we can be even more powerful and successful going forward.”

Johnson remained the subject of criticism in some quarters after last Thursday’s 3-2 defeat away to Rangers, with some supporters complaining that Hibs sat too deep after going 2-1 ahead.

“I think you could see in the players’ performance at Ibrox that that’s not a team short of belief,” said Johnson. “People say we told them to drop back but of course we didn’t.

“Any sane human being would have said at half-time continue doing exactly what you did well in the first half in the second half, but the opposition’s quality and speed of play picked up a bit and you become slightly fatigued due to circumstances, which allows good sides to pick you off.

“In football, you’re not going to stop because of the noise. You can only control the controllables and that’s where you have to put all your energy because if you don’t remain clear and concise with your decision-making, that’s when the whole place falls apart.”

Johnson rubbished a report claiming Hibs would allow Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja to leave in January although he did confirm that the club will be taking advantage of an early break clause in Momo Bojang’s season-long loan from Gambian side Rainbow FC, with the 21-year-old having struggled to make an impact since arriving at Easter Road in the summer.

