Florida-based businessman Brad Galinson acquires majority stake in Gillingham

Gillingham have announced Florida-based businessman Brad Galinson has acquired a majority shareholding in the club.

The Gills, who currently lie bottom of the Sky Bet League Two table, said that Paul Scally, chairman since 1995, would retain a minority shareholding.

A statement said: “Gillingham Football Club, after a long, collaborative due diligence process, can today confirm that Brad Galinson has acquired a majority shareholding in GFC Holdings and Gillingham Football Club Ltd.

“As a result, Brad Galinson will become the majority shareholder, with Paul Scally retaining a minority shareholding.”

Galinson said: “Myself and my family are absolutely delighted to have completed the acquisition of Gillingham Football Club. It is a club with a rich heritage and a passionate, loyal fan base.

“Paul Scally has done an excellent job over the last 27 years and we hope with our involvement the club will move forward. A bright future with, hopefully, more goals and a lucrative transfer window are on the horizon.”

Scally said: “This is a monumental, exciting and historical time in our club’s long history.

“Brad and his family will be arriving into the UK in early January and I’m sure will be looking forward to meeting as many of you as possible. He has become not only a partner but I have grown to consider him a friend.”