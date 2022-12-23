John Lundstram’s first-half effort enough as Rangers edge Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lundstram’s first-half effort enough as Rangers edge Ross County

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 9:56 pm
Rangers’ John Lundstram (left) was on target against Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)
Rangers’ John Lundstram (left) was on target against Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)

John Lundstram’s first-half strike gave Rangers a slender 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County but it was a far from sparkling performance from Michael Beale’s side.

After two exciting 3-2 comeback wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen respectively in Beale’s first two games as new Gers boss, it was a less eventful match in Dingwall.

Returning midfielder Lundstram scored what proved to be the winner in the 35th minute of a stodgy performance which made it three wins out of three for the former Rangers assistant coach, who will be pleased with the clean sheet if not the overall display.

Rangers moved back to within six points of leaders Celtic – who host St Johnstone on Saturday – but Beale will have been reminded that there is lots of work to be done with this Light Blues team if they are to stop their Old Firm rivals retaining the title.

With some players having to play through the pain barrier with injuries, Beale had said he would make five changes and in the event made four with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Scott Arfield and Lundstram coming back in.

Number one goalkeeper Allan McGregor was missing altogether with illness while James Sands, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos dropped to the bench.

County, with Connor Randall, captain Keith Watson and David Cancola back in the side – Jack Baldwin was suspended following his weekend red card against St Johnstone – worked hard to stifle the visitors from the start.

Rangers, with Lundstram initially dropping back between Connor Goldson and Davies to start attacking moves, took control of possession but struggled to penetrate.

Indeed, the first clear-cut chance of the game came for the home side in the 19th minute and they should have scored.

Jordan Tillson’s looping cross from the right to the back post found George Harmon but his header from four yards was blocked by the quick reactions of McLaughlin.

Moments later, the Ibrox defence was again breached and this time Owura Edwards sent a shot wide from a tight angle.

It was all a bit of a struggle for the Govan side before a moment of quality from Lundstram broke the deadlock.

Striker Fashion Sakala squared the ball to the midfielder who, from 20 yards, had time and space to send a well-struck left-footed drive low past County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Rangers were no more fluid or cohesive at the start of the second half although it took a good save from Laidlaw in the 54th minute to foil Sakala, who was set up by young full-back Adam Devine.

It was the last notable action from Sakala before he was replaced by Morelos, who soon had an effort on goal fly wide.

Jack and Rabbi Matondo took over from Arfield and Malik Tillman and Rangers continued to boss possession but the second goal did not appear imminent.

The visitors had the chance to settle it in added time only for Laidlaw to thwart Matondo in a one-on-one battle but the points remained Ibrox-bound.

