Stirling keep pressure on at the top with win over Elgin

Stirling are a point behind cinch League Two leaders Dumbarton following a 2-1 victory at 10-man Elgin.

The visitors took the lead through Paul McLean’s header just past the half-hour mark, and Kai Fotheringham added a second 11 minutes into the second half.

Elgin had Ross Draper sent off three minutes later for a foul on Dale Carrick, but then pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Russell Dingwall converted a penalty.

Second-placed Stirling are a point off the top ahead of Dumbarton hosting East Fife on Christmas Eve, while Elgin remained third.

Annan moved into the top four with a 5-1 home thrashing of Albion, who fell to the bottom of the table.

Albion were ahead at half-time courtesy of an 11th-minute Kyle Fleming effort, before Annan hit back emphatically in the second half, with Aidan Smith, Chris Johnston, Tommy Muir, Max Kilsby and Dominic Docherty getting on the scoresheet.

The team Albion replaced at the bottom are Bonnyrigg Rose, who moved up two places with a 3-2 home win over Stranraer.

After Josh Walker’s opener for Stranraer was cancelled out by Ross Gray, Kieran Mitchell put Bonnyrigg in front with a 37th-minute effort and Neil Martyniuk notched their third with a penalty after 83 minutes.

Luke Watt scored at the other end soon after, but Stranraer, down from fourth to fifth, could not save themselves from defeat as Bonnyrigg ended a run of four successive draws with their first victory since October.