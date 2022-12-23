Howard Webb keen to make refereeing decisions more transparent to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Howard Webb keen to make refereeing decisions more transparent to fans

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 10:32 pm
Howard Webb wants to make the interaction between referees and VARs more transparent (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb wants to make the interaction between referees and VARs more transparent (Andrew Matthews/PA)

New Premier League referees’ chief Howard Webb wants to shed more light on how decisions are reached between officials and VARs this season.

Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, understands the frustration of fans over the apparent lack of transparency with decision-making, and is working on ways to make officiating more open and accountable.

Webb joined Professional Game Match Officials Limited earlier this year, having been general manager at the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) in the United States.

PRO posted weekly reviews of contentious decisions from the most recent Major League Soccer action on its YouTube channel, including the audio of discussions between the on-field officials and the VARs.

MLS also trialled the live broadcast of the audio between officials and VARs during a small number of matches in 2020 but required FIFA approval to continue with the project.

Webb accepts the football culture in England is different to the US, and is wary of any unintended consequences of over-exposure of referees in the media, but is determined to make the process more visible.

“We want to try to change perception a little bit, be a bit more transparent and open,” he said.

“Not everything we did in Major League Soccer will work over here, it is a different environment, but some things will.”

Asked whether fans in England might get to hear audio of the conversations between officials and VARs in some form during the current season, Webb said: “I hope we get to that point where we are able to share some of that. I think people will find it interesting.

“Even if people don’t agree with the final decision, if people understand the process and rationale they are much more accepting of the decision. We are not going to please everyone.

“There is probably going to be a world at some point where that communication will be made available. No problem, we’ve got nothing to hide.

“The level of professionalism and the way they communicate is really good over here.

Webb believes there will come a time where the communication between referees and VARs is made widely available
Webb believes there will come a time where the communication between referees and VARs is made widely available (Adam Davy/PA)

“I am looking forward to drawing that curtain back so everybody can see it.

“It is just giving a better understanding so they don’t face unfair or unwarranted criticism.

“I know the frustrations. I have been to games where the referee has made a decision and you never hear from the ref or anybody around it and there was a mystery over why that decision was made.

“I understand why that causes frustration and even resentment at times. If we can look at ways to deal with that, then great.”

VAR remains a hugely controversial tool in the game, with debates still raging over the bar for intervention and whether it has a place in football at all.

Webb said: “We have got to get the focus back on to the on-field decision making.

“There has been loads of noise about VAR in the last few years. It is a great tool but there has been so much noise. That is one of the aspects I’ve been asked to look at.

“I have talked with the referees about the philosophy on VAR, it is not too dissimilar to what they have been told previously. They have worked to a high bar here so far, in the same way we saw in Euro 2020, a similar sort of mentality.

“We have talked about going to the screen and keeping your decision.”

Large amounts of time added on became a feature of the recent World Cup in Qatar
Large amounts of time added on became a feature of the recent World Cup in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Webb said there would be no immediate change in the way referees in England calculate added time.

The focus on effective playing time and accounting for all stoppages including goal celebrations at the World Cup led to matches lasting 101 minutes on average.

The average in the first 16 rounds of this Premier League season was 98 minutes.

“It seems like in the World Cup they were being much more prescriptive around adding absolutely everything in a way that then led to a high number,” Webb said.

“Thinking back to my time in MLS, we’d have teams come on to us and say there should have been 16 minutes added at the end.

“So then you go through the game, and if you count everything maybe they had a case, but 16 minutes would just be way out of line of expectation.

“If you put 16 minutes up people would say ‘what are you doing?’

“So you’ve got to take people with you. You can’t just do it randomly. What we’re doing at the moment is kind of trying to find a sweet spot.

“We’re in line with other top leagues in the world by putting something that is credible on the board that accounts for time wasted, accounts for stoppages, that penalises people that do delay the game.

“Could you stop and account for more? Yeah, you could. If that’s the direction that we’re asked to take, fine.

“There are a range of issues that might knock on as well around how long people expect games to last – is it what people want?

“Is that what the coaches want, these extra 12 minutes when players are fatigued?

“I think that’s where the biggest difference (at the World Cup) was – that focus on specific time around goal celebrations and some other bits and pieces, as opposed to that search for a more credible amount of time on the board that is in line with what both teams expect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented