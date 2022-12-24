Football rumours: Manchester City confident of Bellingham capture

What the papers say
The Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.
Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.
The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.
And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Cristiano Ronaldo: CBS Sports reports Al-Nassr are confident of signing the 37-year-old free agent before the January transfer window opens.
Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United are hopeful of signing the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder in the summer, according to Spanish publication Sport, but think the Catalan giants are trying to push up his value by saying he is not for sale.