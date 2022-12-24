Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin hails winning habit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin hails winning habit

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: December 24, 2022, 12:44 pm
Jon Mclaughlin helped Rangers to a clean sheet and three points (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin knows Rangers need to keep on the winning trail under Michael Beale while the new boss puts his stamp on the team.

The Light Blues’ slender 1-0  cinch Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall on Friday night – thanks to a first-half strike from returning midfielder John Lundstram – was far from exhilarating.

However,  coming off the back of two exciting 3-2 comeback wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen,  and during a time when some of his players are playing through the pan barrier while others are still making their way back from injury, it meant Beale has chalked up three wins out of three since he took over the Ibrox hot seat from Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

McLaughlin, who replaced the ill Allan McGregor, believes Rangers can take increasing belief into the home game against Motherwell on December 28 before hosting Celtic on January 2.

“It was a really positive result for us when all said and done,” he told Rangers TV.

“We knew this period of games was so important and the main thing was to get the three points every single time and that’s what we have managed to do.

“We have come through two other really tough tests since we have come back. It is going to build the confidence every single time.

“There’s always going to be room to improve, we know that, under a new manager, new coaching staff, trying to get their ideas across to the players that haven’t worked with him before, there is lots of work to do.

“But in the meantime you have to get those results. At a club like this there is no time to stop and wait and say we need time. It doesn’t happen.

Ross County v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Global Energy Stadium
John Lundstram fires home Rangers’ winner against Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA Images).

“So we are really pleased that we have been able to get through the games and now we go back to Ibrox for a couple and we will be really confident of getting another two wins.”

It was McLaughlin’s first appearance for Rangers since a 1-0 League Cup win over Dundee  at Ibrox on October 19 and he was pleased with the clean sheet.

The Scotland international said:  “Of course it is always great to get the game. Any time you get the chance to put the shirt on and represent this club is really special and it means a lot to get back into the team and help contribute to another win.

“Of course when you have not been playing you want to come in and impress and play well. The last thing you want to is make a mistake or have anything go against us where we drop points.

“It is really satisfying for me to have a fairly quiet night, get the clean sheet and get the win.”

