St Mirren edge past 10-man Aberdeen

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 2:50 pm
Mark O’Hara scored one of his two penalties (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren compounded 10-man Aberdeen’s misery at the end of a tough week as the Saints won 3-1 at home despite missing two of their three penalties in the Scottish Premiership clash.

Jim Goodwin’s Dons, who had lost to Celtic and Rangers already this week, went ahead early on through Matty Kennedy before losing captain Anthony Stewart to a red card in the 35th minute.

That saw Saints awarded the first of their three penalties, with Mark O’Hara’s effort hitting a post but bouncing in via the back of goalkeeper Kelle Roos for an own goal.

O’Hara scored from the spot in the 53rd minute to give the home team the lead before Jonah Ayunga missed the chance to extend their lead from a third penalty.

Aberdeen sent Roos up for a late corner, but Saints countered and Greg Kiltie was able to roll the ball into an empty net from 30 yards.

Saint included Keanu Baccus, fresh from his World Cup exploits with Australia, in their line-up for their first game for six weeks.

Dons made one change from the team beaten by Rangers in midweek, Kennedy coming in for Jayden Richardson.

Kennedy came close to scoring when he struck the near post with a fierce shot but would not be denied in the ninth minute with a stunning long-range effort that found the top corner of the net.

Saints pushed for an equaliser and Baccus played in Curtis Main who saw his shot blocked and from the rebound Baccus’ effort was deflected for a corner.

Former St Mirren defender Hayden Coulson was next to threaten but his curling effort was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

At the other end Ayunga took advantage of some slack Dons defending to create an opening only to then blaze his shot high over the bar.

The visitors, though, did not learn their lesson and Stewart was sent off for hauling down Ayunga on the edge of the area.

VAR had a look and confirmed it was a penalty and a red card. O’Hara’s kick hit the post only to hit Roos on the way back and rebound into the net.

The second half started with the home side awarded a second penalty. Roos and Ross McCrorie both hesitated as O’Hara knocked a ball into the box allowing Main to nick in.

The goalkeeper caught the striker as he went past and referee Nick Walsh again pointed to the spot. O’Hara went the same way with his strike but this time found the bottom corner to give Saints the lead.

Remarkably, the home team were awarded a third penalty not long afterwards. McCrorie brought down Ayunga and the striker elected to take the spot kick himself. His effort was weak, however, allowing Roos to make the save.

That gave Aberdeen a lifeline and they came close to drawing level when Ylber Ramadani’s shot struck the underside of the bar before Coulson somehow headed wide from a corner.

Saints were hanging on but Kiltie’s stoppage-time strike confirmed the victory.

