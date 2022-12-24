Craig Gordon injury overshadows dramatic draw between Dundee United and Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Craig Gordon injury overshadows dramatic draw between Dundee United and Hearts

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 4:34 pm
Craig Gordon suffered a serious injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon suffered a serious injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a horror leg injury as his side came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Dundee United in an action-packed Christmas Eve showdown at Tannadice.

The 39-year-old was carried off with his leg in a brace midway through the second half after a collision with United attacker Steven Fletcher, and subsequent pictures of the incident suggest the Scotland number one had done serious damage.

The Jambos – who secured a point through a stoppage-time penalty from Lawrence Shankland – also lost key centre-backs Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley to injury in a match that saw both sides have penalty awards overturned following VAR reviews.

Hearts started with the same team that beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in their first game back after the World Cup break.

There were three changes to the United side that started their last match against Aberdeen six weeks previously as Scott McMann, former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum and Ian Harkes took over from Ross Graham, Craig Sibbald and Jamie McGrath.

Hearts were forced into an early change when Halkett – who has endured an injury-hit 2022 – fell awkwardly while shepherding the ball back to goalkeeper Gordon and had to go off. He was replaced by Australia defender Kye Rowles.

United made the breakthrough in the 20th minute when Fletcher’s half-volley from 20 yards out deflected off Rowles and beat Gordon at his right-hand post after the former Scotland striker had latched on to a ball over the top from Aziz Behich.

Josh Ginnelly almost found a response for Hearts in the 31st minute when he ran on to a lovely pass from Barrie McKay and burst into the United box but he curled his effort agonisingly over the bar.

The visitors lost a second centre-back to injury in the 38th minute when Kingsley clashed heads with Djoum while attacking a corner and was forced off, with Toby Sibbick coming on in his place.

But Hearts equalised in the 40th minute when Cammy Devlin won a tackle just outside the United box and prodded the ball through for Smith to slot past Mark Birighitti from 15 yards.

Hearts were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage-time when the ball struck Djoum’s hand as he slid in to challenge Devlin. However, referee Colin Steven was advised by VAR to review the incident and reversed his decision on the basis that it had struck the United midfielder’s supporting arm.

It proved a pivotal moment as United went ahead just two minutes after the restart when Dylan Levitt curled home a lovely finish from the edge of the box after being teed up by Glenn Middleton.

Fletcher looked all set to extend the hosts’ lead in the 58th minute when he headed Middleton’s cross towards goal but Gordon reacted superbly to tip it over the bar.

United were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Gordon clattered into Fletcher as he burst on to a Levitt pass. Once again, referee Steven overturned his initial decision after being instructed to review the video, but the bigger issue was the sight of the Hearts goalkeeper being carried off in clear distress.

Hearts kept going, however, and forced an equaliser deep into stoppage time when Shankland slotted home his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot after he was deemed to have been tugged by United sub Graham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented