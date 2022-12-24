Win over Livingston ‘a bit of a relief’ for Hibernian boss Lee Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Win over Livingston ‘a bit of a relief’ for Hibernian boss Lee Johnson

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 5:58 pm
The win over Livingston was welcomed by Hibernian boss Lee Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The win over Livingston was welcomed by Hibernian boss Lee Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson admitted his side’s 4-0 win over Livingston had brought “a bit of relief” after a dismal run of results.

The Easter Road side had lost seven of their previous eight outings going into the match but ran out comfortable victors against a team they had lost to on the previous four occasions.

A red card for Livingston’s Jason Holt after just 14 minutes helped Hibs’ cause, but goals from Kevin Nisbet and Chris Cadden just two minutes apart plus a double for Kyle Magennis either side of the break boosted belief ahead of the visit of Celtic on Wednesday.

Johnson, under pressure after a worrying string of losses, said: “We didn’t want that feeling again of not winning a football match.

“It has been too long, although I maintain we’ve been unlucky in some of those games and our form hasn’t been as bad as some people think.

“I think you saw that today. You saw an organised team, a side that played with freedom and confidence after a run like that.

“Obviously, 15 minutes in, the sending-off has to be a factor and I’m not neglecting that. But, at the same time, we started the game really positive, really strong.

“It’s a bit of a relief, no doubt about that. Relief for the lads and for me.”

Livingston manager David Martindale insisted his side should have had an early penalty for a foul on Bruce Anderson.

He also argued that referee Craig Napier should not have sent off Holt for a clash with Nisbet.

He said: “For me, it’s a penalty on Bruce. I thought that in real time. He’s lifted his right foot and gone to shoot and [Paul] Hanlon’s come in the back of him.

“Hanlon doesn’t get any contact on the ball so how it’s not a penalty I don’t know. Bruce was ready to shoot.

“Jason’s, in real time again, I thought was a yellow card. Jason stretches and I don’t think his foot’s high, but he stretches with a wee bit of momentum to try to get more force on the ball.

“Nisbet comes in from his blind side and the ball’s already half a yard from Jason when the contact comes with Nisbet, so I’m thinking how’s that a foul?

“Excessive force, for me, would come in when it’s a tackle. Nisbet wasn’t there, it wasn’t a tackle. It was after Jason has had contact on the ball and Nisbet has come in from his blind side.”

