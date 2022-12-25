Scottish Premiership’s Christmas weekend sees 22 goals and four red cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scottish Premiership’s Christmas weekend sees 22 goals and four red cards

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 10:02 am
Serious injuries to Craig Gordon, pictured, and Steven Davis cast a shadow over the weekend’s action (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Serious injuries to Craig Gordon, pictured, and Steven Davis cast a shadow over the weekend’s action (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The pre-Christmas fixture card in the cinch Premiership was typically eventful with 22 goals, four red cards and six penalties as well as several VAR interventions.

Celtic went into Christmas Day nine points clear as the status quo remained in the title race.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Hearts’ Tannadice injury curse worsens

Robbie Neilson’s side suffered have now suffered 10 injuries in three away games against Dundee United in 2022 and the worst looks like being the last one after goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered what appeared to be very serious damage to his leg in a collision with Steven Fletcher.

Hearts also lost Craig Halkett to a knee problem and Stephen Kingsley to a head knock during Saturday’s 2-2 draw. The Jambos had seen Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin, Alex Cochrane, John Souttar and Nathaniel Atkinson forced off with injury and Josh Ginnelly hobbling on during their first trip there in March and  Aaron McEneff was forced off early in a game in April.

Rangers keep winning but suffer Steven Davis blow

Michael Beale’s perfect start to his Ibrox reign continued with a 1-0 win over Ross County and a welcome clean sheet but the victory was overshadowed by news that Steven Davis’ season is over. The 37-year-old suffered a knee injury in training in the build-up to the game.

Reo Hatate is not bad at right-back

With Anthony Ralston, Josip Juranovic and impending signing Alistair Johnston unavailable, Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate was handed the Celtic right-back slot. Hatate had some experience of playing left-back in his early career and he took to his new role like a seasoned campaigner, netting twice in a 4-1 win over St Johnstone and only being denied a hat-trick by the post.

Red cards help some but not others

Hibernian saw off 10 men once again as they thrashed Livingston 4-0 following Jason Holt’s early dismissal. Hibs have won five league games at Easter Road this season and the visitors have been reduced to 10 men in four of them.

They also drew with Rangers after John Lundstram was sent off. Motherwell fans, on the other hand, will possibly want their opponents to keep a full quota in future after they squandered a two-goal lead against Kilmarnock by conceding twice in the seven minutes following Alan Power’s dismissal.

They recently lost against Hearts after Jorge Grant was sent off while the game was goalless and were also beaten by 10-man Celtic, although Callum McGregor was ordered off late on.

Are three mini-divisions emerging?

Hibernian’s victory and St Mirren’s eventful 3-1 triumph over third-placed Aberdeen mean there are only two points separating the six teams directly below leaders Celtic and title-chasing Rangers. None of the bottom four won, leaving a five-point gap between the mid-table teams and Motherwell in ninth. The sides in the bottom third will want to force themselves back into the pack to avoid the pressure rising.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented