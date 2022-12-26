Ben Stokes feels packed international schedule is impacting standard of play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes feels packed international schedule is impacting standard of play

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 9:29 am
Ben Stokes feels the quantity of cricket being played is harming quality (PA)
Ben Stokes feels the quantity of cricket being played is harming quality (PA)

England Test captain Ben Stokes believes the quality of international cricket is being harmed by the sport’s scheduling.

Stokes retired from one-day internationals in the summer, saying it was “unsustainable” for him to play in all three formats.

Speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio Four, Stokes, who played a leading role in England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, said: “It really has an impact on the multi-format players and people who want to play all three forms.

Ben Stokes starred for England in the 2019 World Cup final
Ben Stokes starred for England in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously you want international cricket to be at the highest standard whenever you possibly can but over the last few years I think you’ve seen a lot of different squads being picked, a lot of different players coming in, coming out, being rested.

“And I don’t think that’s the way for international cricket to go. The scheduling and everything like that I think just doesn’t get as much attention given to it as it should.”

England have played five Test series in 2022, winning the last three after Stokes took over as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach.

Their commitment to attacking cricket has revitalised the team, and the renewed excitement it has generated in the format has been heartening for Stokes.

Ben Stokes led England to a third Test series win in a row in Pakistan
Ben Stokes led England to a third Test series win in a row in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

“Over the last few years we’ve seen Test cricket be spoken about in a way which I don’t like, losing its attention to the fans and everybody with all the new formats and the T20 franchise competitions around the world,” said Stokes.

“We do understand there’s so many opportunities out there for individuals away from Test cricket but, for me, Test cricket is so, so important for this game and always should be. I absolutely love playing Test cricket.

“I felt as if we could do something different. Taking results and everything like that away from the worries and the mindset of the people in the squads I think was a great starting point.

“If people turn up and can be really excited about the day of cricket that they’re going to come and watch then I feel as if you’ve already won.

“We know we’ve got a really special opportunity here to do something bigger than ourselves and we’ve got a group of players who understand that.”

