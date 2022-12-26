Ellis Simms nets injury-time winner for Sunderland against Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ellis Simms nets injury-time winner for Sunderland against Blackburn

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 2:41 pm
Ellis Simms scored an injury-time winner for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ellis Simms scored an injury-time winner for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ellis Simms slotted home a stoppage-time winner as Sunderland claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Blackburn at the Stadium of Light.

Simms left the bench in the closing stages of the game to make a decisive intervention as he found the net following a square ball from Dan Ballard.

His composed finish settled things after Ross Stewart had scored a goal at either end.

Promotion hopefuls Blackburn would have been hopeful of another victory when Stewart’s deflected header found his own net in the 18th minute, but the Sunderland striker was celebrating at the other end just four minutes later as he converted a penalty to level the scores.

Stewart was returning to the starting line-up for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in early September, having made a goalscoring intervention from the substitutes’ bench in the previous weekend’s draw at Hull.

The Scotsman was at the heart of both of the key moments during the first half, scoring at either end as the scores were level at the interval.

Blackburn’s opener came in the 18th minute, with Tyler Morton’s in-swinging free-kick causing panic within the Sunderland defence.

Stewart tried to clear with a stooping header, but instead of getting the ball away from danger, the Black Cats striker found his own net via a deflection of a combination of Dennis Cirkin and Daniel Ayala.

It was harsh on Sunderland’s leading scorer, but he made amends four minutes later as he won and successfully dispatched a spot-kick.

Patrick Roberts’ failure to control a bouncing pass in the area saw the ball bounce into Stewart’s path and, as he shaped to shoot, the striker was sent tumbling by John Buckley’s awkward challenged.

Stewart stepped up, and claimed his seventh goal of the season, an impressive return given that he was sidelined for the best part of three months.

The first half was a helter-skelter affair, with neither side able to exert any real control, although Sunderland were generally the more threatening team with the hosts going close again on the stroke of half-time.

The ball broke to Roberts on the edge of the area after Jack Clarke’s mazy run was halted, but the forward dragged a low effort wide of the right-hand post.

Sunderland were forced into a change at the start of the second half, with Trai Hume replacing the injured Cirkin, and the substitute full-back immediately went close with a strike from the left of the box that Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski clawed away.

Kaminski made routine saves from both Stewart and Amad Diallo to ensure the scores remained level, with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson producing an important stop at the other end with 18 minutes remaining as he kept out Morton’s low shot.

Simms’ winner came in the first minute of stoppage time, with the Everton loanee prodding home with the outside of his boot after Ballard squared the ball into his path.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented