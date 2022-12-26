Burton earn just fourth win of season with routine victory over Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton notched just a fourth League win of the season as they comfortably beat Lincoln 3-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Heading into the festive fixture list second bottom of the League One table, this was a home game Albion needed to win and they never looked in much danger.

Albion blitzed the Imps with a three-goal salvo in the first 27 minutes.

A bright start was rewarded when Sam Hughes thumped home a header from six yards to finish Tom Hamer’s cross and Albion were two to the good inside a quarter of an hour when Jonny Smith produced a Christmas cracker of a finish – curling a superb shot beyond goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from 20 yards as the Lincoln defence failed to close him down.

Lincoln’s afternoon got worse when Paudie O’Connor hauled Hughes to the ground, allowing Victor Adeboyejo to fire home from the penalty spot for his 13th goal of the season.

Burton keeper Ben Garratt made good saves from Charles Vernam and Jack Diamond in the second half but Albion were never under threat as they looked to kickstart their push for survival.