Accrington end Barnsley’s winning run as Tommy Leigh’s penalty earns draw

Barnsley’s run of five successive league wins came to a halt with a 1-1 draw at Accrington.

The promotion-chasing Tykes opened the scoring on eight minutes when an Adam Phillips cross found James Norwood in the area and he flicked home his fourth goal of the campaign.

The Tykes continued to be the more dangerous with Phillips having a couple of long-range efforts just off target, Devante Cole firing narrowly over the bar and Nicky Cadden’s goalbound strike being blocked.

Stanley’s best first-half chance came on 27 minutes but Joe Pritchard’s header was straight at goalkeeper Bradley Collins.

Barnsley continued to press after the break, with Cadden’s strike saved by Toby Savin but then Stanley equalised from the penalty spot on 62 minutes.

Pritchard’s shot was judged to have been handled by Liam Kitching and Tommy Leigh struck the spot kick into the bottom corner of the net.

Savin made a superb save on 80 minutes to keep out Phillips after he had burst clean through to deny Barnsley the win.