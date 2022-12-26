Jordan Stevens forces draw at Salford with thunderbolt for Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Stevens’ thunderbolt with 10 minutes remaining earned Barrow a point from a 1-1 draw at 10-man Salford.

The Sky Bet League Two play-off chasing rivals had to settle for a share of the spoils following a cracking clash.

Barrow went close early on when Josh Gordon’s header was frantically clawed off the line by Salford goalkeeper Tom King.

At the other end, Salford’s Elliot Watt curled a 25-yard free-kick inches off target.

The Ammies struck in the 26th minute when Matt Smith rose to head home Watt’s measured cross.

Within a minute, Barrow almost levelled when Sam Foley’s effort from 30 yards thumped the crossbar.

Salford were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute following Callum Hendry’s awful lunge on Tom White.

Salford skipper Ibou Touray curled a free-kick just over the top on the hour mark as Barrow struggled to make their extra man count.

Substitute Billy Waters almost levelled when his smart volley was well saved by King, before Barrow did bag their goal.

Stevens lashed home a loose ball from 25 yards after a corner was not cleared, before Touray then smashed against the crossbar as Salford almost nicked it in stoppage time.