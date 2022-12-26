Sheffield United continue fine form with win over Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sheffield United continue fine form with win over Coventry

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 5:09 pm
Sheffield United eased to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United eased to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield United beat Coventry 3-1 to record their seventh win in eight Championship games and maintain their automatic-promotion charge.

Goals from James McAtee, Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle kept the Blades second in the table, eight points ahead of Blackburn.

Viktor Gyokeres, who earlier missed a penalty, scored for the visitors midway through the second half.

United played the final 13 minutes with only 10 men after John Egan was sent off following a second yellow card.

The home line-up showed one change with Max Lowe taking over from Enda Stevens at left wing-back.

Coventry boss Mark Robins was forced to make an early change after Callum O’Hare fell awkwardly and had to be taken off on a stretcher following treatment. He was replaced by Kasey Palmer.

It was a quiet start to the match with neither side creating any meaningful openings.

United striker Billy Sharp went close to opening the scoring after 26 minutes, hitting the bar with a downward header after meeting Oliver Norwood’s delivery.

Coventry midfielder Ben Sheaf tried a shot from distance which took a deflection wide.

The breakthrough came from McAtee in the 35th minute, following excellent work from Iliman Ndiaye.

Receiving the ball from Wes Foderingham’s punch out, Ndiaye advanced beyond the half-way line before finding McAtee who was free on the right-hand side and the midfielder ran into the area, slotting past Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal.

Coventry threatened to equalise when Jonathan Panzo headed narrowly wide following Gustavo Hamer’s cross.

The visitors were handed an opportunity to draw level three minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s foul on Jake Bidwell.

Gyokeres stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was saved comfortably by Foderingham.

After Sander Berge screwed a shot wide from inside the area, Clark put the hosts further ahead in the 52nd minute with a close-range header from Norwood’s free-kick.

Coventry made a triple substitution shortly before the hour mark with Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly and Martyn Waghorn taking over from Jack Burroughs, Sheaf and Jamie Allen.

With 20 minutes to go, there was a double substitution for the home side with Daniel Jebbison and Doyle replacing Sharp and McAtee.

Doyle had an immediate impact, producing a good finish at the near post after connecting with Lowe’s low cross.

Hamer’s well-struck free-kick forced a fine save from Foderingham before the same player created Coventry’s goal.

Gyokeres found the net with a glancing header from Hamer’s free-kick to reduce the arrears.

There was a further setback for United when they were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute, with Egan receiving a second booking after fouling Gyokeres.

Waghorn threatened to score a second for the visitors at the death with a far-post header which was straight at Foderingham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented