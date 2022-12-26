Cambridge end long wait for home goal in comeback victory over Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge scored at home in League One for the first time in seven games in a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Shrewsbury.

It looked set to be another tough afternoon for the U’s as they lost two key players to injury before falling behind, but Shilow Tracey’s superb equaliser turned the game.

Having already lost Lloyd Jones to a shoulder injury, Cambridge then saw Harrison Dunk stretchered off in the second period.

On 64 minutes Shrewsbury added to their misery, with Christian Saydee firing powerfully home after being teed up by Rob Street following good work by Rekeil Pyke.

But Cambridge were behind for only three minutes as substitute Tracey cut inside on the edge of the box before firing an outstanding effort into the far corner.

Sam Smith robbed Chey Dunkley 14 minutes from time before running clear and securing a first U’s win in two months.

In the last seconds of the 90 minutes Shrewsbury lost Ryan Bowman to a straight red card, after he caught Greg Taylor with his arm.