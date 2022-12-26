Sam Hoskins secures point for Northampton against Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last season’s League Two play-off semi-final opponents shared the spoils as Mansfield and Northampton fought out a gritty 1-1 draw.

Will Swan thought he had won it for Mansfield, who are sixth, with four minutes left only to see Sam Hoskins steal a point for the third-placed Cobblers four minutes later.

Northampton dominated the first half and their best chance came in the 36th minute when Shaun McWilliams pulled back a great pass from the left towards the incoming Ben Fox, who sent his first-time finish wide from 12 yards.

Northampton went on the offensive from the restart and Louis Appere had a shot deflected just over while Hoskins forced Christy Pym to parry a powerful shot on the turn and also sent a first-time effort straight at the goalkeeper after 65 minutes.

With nine minutes to go, substitute Josh Eppiah was just wide from 18 yards for the Cobblers.

But with six minutes to go the big breakthrough came as an attempted clearance from a corner struck Rhys Oates and flew goalwards. Lee Burge was down to save but was helpless as the lurking Swan followed up from close range.

Northampton were level soon after as Mitch Pinnock floated a cross to the far post and Hoskins was on hand to superbly volley home the equaliser across Pym for his 14th of the season.