Harrogate leave it late to beat Grimsby

Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe’s stoppage-time own goal earned Harrogate a third straight Sky Bet League Two win following a 3-2 thriller.

In-form striker Luke Armstrong had earlier bagged a brace, either side of Otis Khan and Harry Clifton replies for the visitors, to take his personal tally to six goals in four matches.

But the contest was decided in the first minute of added time when Kayne Ramsay’s 15-yard drive struck Crocombe’s left-hand upright and then bounced over the line off the unfortunate New Zealand international’s back.

Armstrong opened the scoring in the 12th minute, finding an empty net from two yards after Sam Folarin had tiptoed along the right byline before squaring to his strike partner.

But the Mariners hit back just before the half-hour mark when Michee Efete’s low cross picked out Khan unmarked at the far post and he also found an inviting goal from six yards.

Clifton went on to give the visitors an early second-half lead when he swept the ball into another unguarded net after John McAtee had nimbly rounded home keeper Pete Jameson.

Harrogate levelled in the 76th minute when substitute Jack Muldoon released Armstrong through the left channel and, after a little slip by Crocombe, the ex-Hartlepool forward rifled in a low, 12-yard effort.

Worse was to follow for Crocombe after Ramsay was given room to try his luck in the away box.