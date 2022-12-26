Malachi Linton rescues point for Yeovil from draw at Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malachi Linton rescued a point for Yeovil as they drew 1-1 at Torquay.

The result sees the Glovers stay 19th in the Vanarama National League, but the Gulls are still stuck in the relegation zone.

Mark Ellis had the first chance for Torquay but goalkeeper Grant Smith was able to save his headed effort.

Yeovil nearly broke the deadlock when Josh Staunton’s low shot was saved by Mark Halstead, however the Seagulls then went in front in the 20th minute when Ellis headed the ball home.

They nearly added a second when Stephen Wearne’s low effort was tipped away by Smith.

Yeovil then drew level in the 64th minute when Jordan Maguire-Drew found Linton, who tucked the ball home.

The Gulls were then reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Dylan Crowe was shown a second yellow card.