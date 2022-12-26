Gavin Massey’s goal takes Port Vale past struggling Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Massey returned Port Vale to winning ways, scoring the only goal of his side’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over relegation-haunted Morecambe.

The Shrimps are now seven points from safety and without a win in 11 games in all competitions.

In contrast, Vale – back in home league action for the first time since November 19 – are only three points outside the play-off places in ninth.

Darrell Clarke’s side could have been behind before Massey’s second goal of the campaign. Jensen Weir lashed a right foot shot into the side-netting while Max Melbourne’s 40th-minute header hit the post.

Having survived the let-off, Vale countered quickly and Massey rifled a low, angled 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Weir and Adam Mayor fashioned off -target attempts at the start of the second half, while Massey went close to doubling his own and team’s tally with a stinging drive.

However, one goal was enough for the Valiants and Morecambe saw skipper Donald Love sent-off late in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.