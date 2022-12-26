Altrincham battle back to beat Halifax with late winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Conn-Clarke scored a stoppage-time winner as Altrincham came form behind to beat Halifax 2-1.

Matty Warburton broke the deadlock just before half-time when he curled a free-kick into the top corner after Mani Dieseruvwe was brought down on the edge of the area.

Altrincham levelled things up nine minutes after the break when Ryan Colclough dribbled into the box and finished emphatically at the near post.

The hosts had the upper hand and went in search of a winner and almost had one when Colclough’s long-range effort was tipped over the bar.

Altrincham would not be denied though and claimed the points courtesy of Conn-Clarke’s solo effort, the midfielder taking on three players before slotting home.