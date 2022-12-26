We’ll take that – Salford boss Neil Wood happy to settle for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’ll take that – Salford boss Neil Wood happy to settle for a point

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:03 pm
Neil Wood was content to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neil Wood was content to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood was content with a point after his side were pegged back late on in a 1-1 draw with Barrow.

Jordan Stevens levelled for the Bluebirds after Salford played for around an hour with 10 men thanks to Callum Hendry’s 37th-minute straight red card.

Wood had no complaints about the sending-off, but also rued a lack of luck as his skipper Ibou Touray was denied by the goalframe with seconds to go at the end.

Wood said: “It was always going to be difficult with 10 men as we all know.

“Up until that point, we were playing well, looking confident and we were building our performance nicely I thought.

“The red card really knocked us back, though.

“From that point we knew we’d need massive amounts of effort and, to be fair, the lads gave me that.

“I don’t think we’re having a lot of luck this season.

“I don’t think their lad getting the equaliser will have hit many like that this season, and then Ibou goes and hits the crossbar late on.

“Things like that can be hard to take, but a point is better than nothing so we’ll take that, and take the positives from the performance.

“We’re in a good place at the moment.

“If we can just pick up two or three quick wins we can be right up there in the automatic promotion chasing pack – that’s the aim of course.”

It proved to be an enthralling first half at the Peninsula Stadium.

Matt Smith handed the hosts the lead thanks to a well-placed header, before Barrow’s Sam Foley saw a shot thump the crossbar a minute later.

Salford were then reduced to 10 when Hendry was dismissed following an ugly lunge on Tom White.

Barrow went on to boss the second period but their reward did not come until the 80th minute, when Stevens cracked home a superb leveller.

Incredibly, Salford skipper Touray almost nicked maximum points for his side right at the death when he struck the crossbar from 20 yards.

There were mixed feelings for Barrow boss Pete Wild after the game.

His side had the better of this one, but are still without an away win since September.

“It was frustrating to go behind in the manner that we did,” said Wild.

“We had worked in the week on the threat that Matt Smith poses, peeling away at the far post like he does.

“We should have done better there, but we still had that game plan to stick to, and we did that.

“We deserved to get an equaliser, and what a great strike it was from Jordan.

“He deserved that one. Once I saw it drop for him in that position, I fancied him.

“Fair play to Salford after the red card.

“They really dug in hard for their point in the end.

“They hit the bar at the end, but it would have been an absolute travesty if Salford had gone on to win it.

“They put their bodies on the line in that second half, but although we are a little disappointed, a point on the road in never a bad thing.”

