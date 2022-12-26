Micky Mellon thrilled with display as Tranmere end winless run against Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Micky Mellon was delighted with Tranmere’s performance as his side recorded their first win since mid-October with a convincing 3-0 victory over Doncaster.

Kane Hemmings broke the deadlock just before half-time, tapping home from close range after some nice work down the right side from Josh Dacres-Cogley for his fifth of the season.

Kieron Morris doubled the lead for Tranmere in the 59th minute, firing home from the right side of the box.

And Tranmere extended their advantage in the 77th minute when substitute Paul Lewis headed home Dacres-Cogley’s cross to seal all three points and end a run of eight games without a win.

Mellon said: “I could have no complaints about the team performance today.

“We created an awful lot of good chances that could have changed the way things have gone for us in recent weeks.

“We’ve missed some big chances lately and it was good to see those finally going in today and we looked much more clinical.

“But more than that it was the way we did our jobs really well and I couldn’t fault anybody today – I was really pleased.

“We were playing against a different shape and a different way of playing, it can be easy to get frustrated, but the crowd were great today and understood what we wanted to do and when we wanted to do it.

“It’s about time we put a performance together like that, but I knew what we were capable of and you saw that today.”

The defeat means it is now three losses in four games for Doncaster.

And some of the visiting fans did not hide their disappointment with the side’s performance, with boos ringing out from the away section on the final whistle.

Rovers manager Danny Schofield said: “It was a disappointing performance, we didn’t deserve anything out of the game and we got our just deserts in the end.

“The first five minutes of the game we created a really good chance and that was the message to the players, to be really aggressive in the way we start the game.

“But we found it difficult against a really well-organised Tranmere side.

“The players have got to lift themselves, they are all disappointed but we’ve got to bounce back quickly to put things right against Rochdale.”