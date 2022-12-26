Micky Mellon thrilled with display as Tranmere end winless run against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micky Mellon thrilled with display as Tranmere end winless run against Doncaster

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:07 pm
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere beat Doncaster (Joe Giddens/PA)
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere beat Doncaster (Joe Giddens/PA)

Micky Mellon was delighted with Tranmere’s performance as his side recorded their first win since mid-October with a convincing 3-0 victory over Doncaster.

Kane Hemmings broke the deadlock just before half-time, tapping home from close range after some nice work down the right side from Josh Dacres-Cogley for his fifth of the season.

Kieron Morris doubled the lead for Tranmere in the 59th minute, firing home from the right side of the box.

And Tranmere extended their advantage in the 77th minute when substitute Paul Lewis headed home Dacres-Cogley’s cross to seal all three points and end a run of eight games without a win.

Mellon said: “I could have no complaints about the team performance today.

“We created an awful lot of good chances that could have changed the way things have gone for us in recent weeks.

“We’ve missed some big chances lately and it was good to see those finally going in today and we looked much more clinical.

“But more than that it was the way we did our jobs really well and I couldn’t fault anybody today – I was really pleased.

“We were playing against a different shape and a different way of playing, it can be easy to get frustrated, but the crowd were great today and understood what we wanted to do and when we wanted to do it.

“It’s about time we put a performance together like that, but I knew what we were capable of and you saw that today.”

The defeat means it is now three losses in four games for Doncaster.

And some of the visiting fans did not hide their disappointment with the side’s performance, with boos ringing out from the away section on the final whistle.

Rovers manager Danny Schofield said: “It was a disappointing performance, we didn’t deserve anything out of the game and we got our just deserts in the end.

“The first five minutes of the game we created a really good chance and that was the message to the players, to be really aggressive in the way we start the game.

“But we found it difficult against a really well-organised Tranmere side.

“The players have got to lift themselves, they are all disappointed but we’ve got to bounce back quickly to put things right against Rochdale.”

